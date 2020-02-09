morning-tipoff Mon, 2-10-20

College basketball: North Dakota State College of Science at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Hazen at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century at Minot, 5 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Showing that a five-game losing streak was history, the Bismarck Blizzard thumped Minot 7-2 at the VFW Sports Center. For the Blizzard, the victory wiped away the bad taste of a 5-0 loss at Minot three weeks earlier. Maddy Gendreau scored three times for Bismarck, which dominated the first period to take a 3-0 lead. Kassandra Cariveau posted a 17-save shutout for the Blizzard. Karlee Galvin stopped 27 shots for Minot.