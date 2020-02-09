morning-tipoff Mon, 2-10-20

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 10
College basketball: Bismarck State College at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 6:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 4:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center.
Thursday, Feb. 13
College basketball: North Dakota State College of Science at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center.
College wrestling: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Hazen at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century at Minot, 5 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Showing that a five-game losing streak was history, the Bismarck Blizzard thumped Minot 7-2 at the VFW Sports Center. For the Blizzard, the victory wiped away the bad taste of a 5-0 loss at Minot three weeks earlier. Maddy Gendreau scored three times for Bismarck, which dominated the first period to take a 3-0 lead. Kassandra Cariveau posted a 17-save shutout for the Blizzard. Karlee Galvin stopped 27 shots for Minot.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Greg Batke of Hazen is one of the best all-around high school athletes in the state, but he's of no use to his team right now. Three days after scoring 31 points in a win over Richardton-Taylor, the six-foot senior suffered a cracked rib in a practice mishap. Bison coach Randy Johnson said he hopes Batke can return by district tournament time.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Beulah picked up its 12th victory in 16 outings by tipping visiting Halliday, 64-59 in Class B basketball at Beulah. Heading the scoring for Beulah were Brent Sullivan with 24 points and Cary Elhardt with 14. Halliday's John Kisse took game scoring honors with 29 points.
RADIO TODAY
No area events scheduled.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- Florida State at Duke, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Texas Christian at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
NHLN -- Northeastern vs. Boston, Beanpot Tournament Championship, 6:30 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
NBATV -- Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- ATP New York Open, early rounds, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Connecticut at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors became the first NBA player to average 30 points or more per game during the 1959-60 season. He logged 37.6 points per game. It was the first of seven straight NBA scoring titles for Chamberlain. His peak year was 1961-62 when he averaged 50.4 points.
