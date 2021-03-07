morning-tipoff, Mon, 3-8-21

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Billings RimRockers lost more than a playoff series on Monday. They lost their owners, too. Citing operating costs that were insurmountable, the husband and wife team of Ron and Molly Omo have decided to fold the three-year-old International Basketball Association franchise. It's not considered likely that new owners will step in to keep the team in Billings.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College continued its advance toward the national junior college basketball tournament with an 85-78 victory over Golden Valley, the second-ranked Minnesota team. BJC, now 20-10, will play Suomi Junior College of Hancock, Mich., for the Region 13 championship. Steve Bratlien paced five Mystics in double figures with 23 points. Rich Condo added 19, followed by Rick Trydahl with 13, Mike Montgomery with 12 and Don Dihle with 11. Bob Hullinger fired in 30 points for Golden Valley. BJC sank 27 of 48 free throw attempts as five Golden Valley players fouled out.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Halsey Hall was a member of WCCO's original Minnesota Twins broadcast team in 1961 and continued through the 1972 season when he was 74 years old.

CONTACT US