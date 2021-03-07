morning-tipoff, Mon, 3-8-21

MORNING-TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 8
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, St. Mary’s High School, quarterfinals: District 10 No. 1 Garrison vs. District 9 No. 4 New Salem-Almont 3 p.m.; District 9 No. 2 Flasher vs. District 10 No. 3 Wilton-Wing, 4:30 p.m.; District 9 No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. District 10 No. 4 Washburn, 6 p.m.; District 10 No. 2 Central McLean vs. District 9 No. 3 Standing Rock, 7:30 p.m.
College golf: U-Mary at Winona State Open, Las Vegas, Nevada.
College volleyball: BSC at NDSCS, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, St. Mary’s High School, semifinals, 6/7:30 p.m.
College golf: U-Mary at Winona State Open, Las Vegas, Nevada.
College volleyball: NDSCS at BSC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10
College basketball: BSC at Dawson Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
College hockey: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.
College volleyball: Williston State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., MAC; Minot State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., MAC.
Thursday, March 11
Class A boys basketball: State Tournament, Bismarck Event Center, boys quarterfinals.
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, St. Mary’s High School, championship, 7 p.m.
College track: NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
RADIO TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Shiloh Christian vs. Washburn, Region 5 tournament, 6 p.m.
TV TODAY
MLB
MLBN -- Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers, spring training, 2 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- Southern Tournament championship, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Sun Belt Tournament, championship, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- St. Mary's vs. Gonzaga, West Coast Tournament semifinal, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- N. Kentucky vs. Oakland, Horizon Tournament semifinal, 8:30 p.m.
NBAGL
ESPN2 -- Playoff quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Playoff quarterfinal, 2:45 p.m.
NHL
NHLN -- Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FS1 -- Big East Tournament championship, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
FS1 -- Athletes Unlimited, 9 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kalli Scherbenski scored 14 points to lead South Border past Ellendale 48-46 in the quarterfinals of the Region 3 girls basketball tournament at Napoleon. South Border outscored Ellendale 44-36 from the field, but the Cardinals kept it close with 10 free throws. Scherbenski got double-figure support from Madison Schnabel with 13 points and Karly Wald with 10. McKenzie Betting popped in 14 points for Ellendale.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Billings RimRockers lost more than a playoff series on Monday. They lost their owners, too. Citing operating costs that were insurmountable, the husband and wife team of Ron and Molly Omo have decided to fold the three-year-old International Basketball Association franchise. It's not considered likely that new owners will step in to keep the team in Billings.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College continued its advance toward the national junior college basketball tournament with an 85-78 victory over Golden Valley, the second-ranked Minnesota team. BJC, now 20-10, will play Suomi Junior College of Hancock, Mich., for the Region 13 championship. Steve Bratlien paced five Mystics in double figures with 23 points. Rich Condo added 19, followed by Rick Trydahl with 13, Mike Montgomery with 12 and Don Dihle with 11. Bob Hullinger fired in 30 points for Golden Valley. BJC sank 27 of 48 free throw attempts as five Golden Valley players fouled out.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Halsey Hall was a member of WCCO's original Minnesota Twins broadcast team in 1961 and continued through the 1972 season when he was 74 years old.
