morning-tipoff, Mon, 3-29-21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The officials were busy, busy, busy in the fourth quarter of a D-League clash between the Dakota Wizards and Utah at the Civic Center. During a span of 14 seconds on the game clock, the referees doled out three technical fouls, a personal foul and ejected two men. And it didn't affect a thing. The upshot of all the drama was a four-point possession for Utah on the way to a 124-115 D-League win. Brandon Costner and Mike Anderson were the game's offensive heroes. Costner scores 33 points for Utah and Anderson tallied 26 for the Wizards.