morning-tipoff, Mon, 3-29-21

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 29
College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 2/4 p.m.
College volleyball: Region 13 Tournament, semifinals: Miles at BSC, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
College baseball: U-Mary at Winona State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: BSC at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: BSC at Williston State, 7 p.m.
High school indoor track: WDA Girls Meet, 2 p.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
Wednesday, March 31
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, April 1
High school indoor track: WDA Boys Meet, 2 p.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
Friday, April 2
College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 11 a.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2/4 p.m.; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No live area events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
MLBN -- Houston vs. Washington, spring training, noon
MLBN -- Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees, spring training, 3 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Oregon State vs. Houston, 6:15 p.m.
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Arkansas vs. Baylor, 8:57 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- New Orleans at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
NBATV -- Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Miami Open, ATP third round, WTA round of 16, 10 a.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, UConn vs. Baylor, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Indiana vs. Arizona, 8 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The officials were busy, busy, busy in the fourth quarter of a D-League clash between the Dakota Wizards and Utah at the Civic Center. During a span of 14 seconds on the game clock, the referees doled out three technical fouls, a personal foul and ejected two men. And it didn't affect a thing. The upshot of all the drama was a four-point possession for Utah on the way to a 124-115 D-League win. Brandon Costner and Mike Anderson were the game's offensive heroes. Costner scores 33 points for Utah and Anderson tallied 26 for the Wizards.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): North Dakota native Lute Olson is on the short list for a spot in college basketball's Hall of Fame. Final Four coaches Olson and Mike Krzyzewski of Duke are among the 17 finalists for induction. The finalists include seven players, seven coaches and three contributors. Others among the finalists include coaches Larry Brown and Jerry Tarkanian and players Moses Malone, James Worthy, Adrian Dantley and Bobby Jones.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Arman Agency pulled away from Beach in the final five minutes of the first half and went on to win 106-86 for its third consecutive North Dakota amateur basketball crown. Tom Kirchoffner and Al Lick topped the defending champions with 31 points each. Tony Wald rained in 47 points for Beach, and Bob Waldal added 28. Kirchoffner was named the tournament's most valuable player for the second year in a row. Earlier, Arman Agency downed Grand Forks 7-Up 105-102 in overtime for the Class A title and Beach won the Class B championship with a win over Gackle.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jim Lemon was charged with the first error in Minnesota Twins history. Playing left field in the Twins' 1961 season opener at Yankee Stadium, Lemon misplayed a second-inning fly ball by Roger Maris. The play was scored as a two-base error. The Twins won 6-0.
