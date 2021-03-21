morning-tipoff, Mon, 3-22-21

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Held to an uncharacteristically low point total, the Dakota Wizards still battled their way to a 73-65 victory over Des Moines in Game 5 of the IBA finals. With the win, the Wizards captured their first President's Cup in the league's six-year history. Kevin Beard emerged as the focus of the game, scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds for the Wizards. Michael Nurse scored 19 points for the Dragons, who were bidding to become the IBA's first back-to-back champions.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Three Rivers Junior College of Poplar Bluffs, Mo., eliminated Bismarck Junior College from the national junior college basketball tournament, tripping the Mystics 106-81. The loss left BJC with a 23-12 overall record and a ninth-place finish. A 10-point run gave Three Rivers a lead it never relinquished. BJC got no closer than eight points thereafter. Three Rivers got double-figure scoring from five players. Larry Lawrence led the way with 18 counters. Rich Condo paced the Mystics with 22 points and Don Dihle added 18.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Grapefruit League tilts slightly toward the American League. Eight of the 15 AL teams train in Florida. Eight of the National League's 15 teams train in Arizona where they play in the Cactus League.