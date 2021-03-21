morning-tipoff, Mon, 3-22-21

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 22
College basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Williston State at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College hockey: Providence at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Tuesday, March 23
College volleyball: Dawson Community College at BSC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
College baseball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
College volleyball: Northern State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., MAC; BSC at Miles Community College, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
College basketball: Lake Region at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 26
College hockey: NCAA Regionals; U-Mary at Providence, 8 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at Black Hills Spring Opener, Spearfish, S.D.
High school indoor track: State indoor meet, Bison Sports Arena, Fargo.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota vs. Atlanta, noon
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
MLBN -- St. Louis vs. Miami, spring training, noon
MLBN -- Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels, spring training, 3 p.m.
MLBN -- L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, Kenya Savannah Classic, first round, 5 a.m. Tuesday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, second round, Oregon vs. Iowa, 11 a.m.
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, second round, Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga, 1:40 p.m.
TBS -- NCAA Tournament, second round, Abilene Christian vs. UCLA, 4 p.m.
TNT -- CBS -- NCAA Tournament, second round, Ohio vs. Creighton, 5 p.m.
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, second round, Louisiana State vs. Michigan, 6 p.m.
TBS -- NCAA Tournament, second round, Colorado vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m.
TNT -- NCAA Tournament, second round, Maryland vs. Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, second round, Southern California vs. Kansas, 8:40 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
FS1 -- Olympic qualifying, Haiti vs. Canada, Group B, 5 p.m.
FS1 -- Olympic qualifying, El Salvador vs. Honduras, Group B, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Anaheim at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
NHLN -- Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- NCAA Tournament, first round, North Carolina vs. Alabama, 11 a.m.
ESPN2 -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Drexel vs. Georgia, 11 a.m.
ESPN -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Wright State vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m.
ESPN2 -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Stony Brook vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
ESPN -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Mount St. Mary's vs. Maryland, 3 p.m.
ESPN2 -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Belmont vs. Gonzaga, 3 p.m.
ESPN -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Michigan State vs. Iowa State, 5 p.m.
ESPN2 -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Troy vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m,.
ESPN -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Marist vs. Louisville, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Bradley vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
ESPN -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Wyoming vs. UCLA, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 -- NCAA Tournament, first round, South Dakota vs. Oregon, 9 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck placed first in both the boys and girls divisions of the Marauder Classic indoor track meet. The BHS boys won eight of 12 events and had 47 placers. The Demon girls claimed five individual firsts, won the 1,600 relay and boasted 30 placers. Libby Fontenot (800), Kayla Wald (1,600), Anna Hruby (high jump), Bailey Reiner (long jump) and Kaitlin Weigel (shot put) took individual titles for BHS.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Held to an uncharacteristically low point total, the Dakota Wizards still battled their way to a 73-65 victory over Des Moines in Game 5 of the IBA finals. With the win, the Wizards captured their first President's Cup in the league's six-year history. Kevin Beard emerged as the focus of the game, scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds for the Wizards. Michael Nurse scored 19 points for the Dragons, who were bidding to become the IBA's first back-to-back champions.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Three Rivers Junior College of Poplar Bluffs, Mo., eliminated Bismarck Junior College from the national junior college basketball tournament, tripping the Mystics 106-81. The loss left BJC with a 23-12 overall record and a ninth-place finish. A 10-point run gave Three Rivers a lead it never relinquished. BJC got no closer than eight points thereafter. Three Rivers got double-figure scoring from five players. Larry Lawrence led the way with 18 counters. Rich Condo paced the Mystics with 22 points and Don Dihle added 18.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Grapefruit League tilts slightly toward the American League. Eight of the 15 AL teams train in Florida. Eight of the National League's 15 teams train in Arizona where they play in the Cactus League.
