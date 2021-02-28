morning-tipoff Mon 3-1-21

50 YEARS AGO (1971): St. Mary's shook off its 2-17 record to upend fourth-ranked Minot 65-64 in the Saints' gym. The win was the first for St. Mary's in Western Dakota Association play. Minot slipped to 9-3 in the league. St. Mary's won the game at the free throw line, outscoring the Magicians 13-8. Terry Rust scored 16 points for Minot, followed by Glen Boyeff with 14, Wayne Whitty with 12 and Terry Barsness with 10. Steve McDonald of St. Mary's was the game's top scorer with 17 counters. The Saints got 14 from Dave Clark, and 10 each from Roger Glasser and Mark Giles.