morning-tipoff Mon 3-1-21

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 1
College volleyball: University of Mary at Jamestown, 6 p.m.; BSC at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: District 9 tournament at St. Mary’s High School, state-qualifiers: Grant County vs. Standing Rock, 4 p.m.; New Salem-Almont vs. Solen, 5:45 p.m.; championship: Flasher vs. Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament, quarterfinals: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament, quarterfinals: Jamestown at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 5:30.
College baseball: U-Mary at Missouri Western, 3 p.m.
College volleyball: Dakota College-Bottineau at BSC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 3
College basketball: NDSCS at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; BSC at Lake Region, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
College volleyball: Jamestown at U-Mary, 7 p.m., MAC.
Thursday, March 4
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament, semifinals.
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament, semifinals.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament, quarterfinals, Minot State Dome: Grafton vs. Glenburn, 12 p.m.; Kenmare vs. Wilton-Wing, 2:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 6:30 p.m.; Carrington vs. Langdon Area, 9 p.m.
College football: South Dakota at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Merryville (Missouri), 1:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Flasher vs. Shiloh Christian, District 9 championship, 7:30 p.m.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- North Carolina at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Arizona at Oregon, 8 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
NBATV -- Charlotte at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
NHLN -- Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
NBCSN -- Premier League, Southmapton at Everton, 1:55 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Seton Hall at St. John's, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kendra Weigel and Rikki Schmidt each tossed in 17 points as Napoleon defeated South Border 74-69 in the semifinal round of the District 6 girls basketball tournament at Napoleon. South Border led 57-53 going into the fourth quarter. Then Napoleon erupted for 21 points. Emilee Rath was far and away the game's leading scorer with 32 points for South Border. The teams shot 50 free throws as 52 fouls were called.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Billi Jo Beheler scored the first eight points of the second half as Bismarck State College broke away to score a 98-65 victory over United Tribes. The victory in the first round of the NJCAA Region 13 tournament at the BSC Armory, earns BSC a berth in the finals against Bethany Lutheran of Mankato, Minn. Shawna Emil led the way for BSC with 21 points. Shannon Gunville and Larissa Hall chipped in 19 and 18 points, respectively. Mura Grant led the way for United Tribes with 21 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): St. Mary's shook off its 2-17 record to upend fourth-ranked Minot 65-64 in the Saints' gym. The win was the first for St. Mary's in Western Dakota Association play. Minot slipped to 9-3 in the league. St. Mary's won the game at the free throw line, outscoring the Magicians 13-8. Terry Rust scored 16 points for Minot, followed by Glen Boyeff with 14, Wayne Whitty with 12 and Terry Barsness with 10. Steve McDonald of St. Mary's was the game's top scorer with 17 counters. The Saints got 14 from Dave Clark, and 10 each from Roger Glasser and Mark Giles.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The record for most U.S. Open tennis tournament appearances belongs to Vic Seixas. He competed in the event 28 times between 1940 and 1969.
