Morning Tipoff: March 2

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Connecticut

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): The United Tribes women's basketball team frittered away most of a 29-point lead before downing Gogebic Community College 92-79 at the Bismarck State College Armory. The win gives the Thunderbirds a spot in the Region 13 championship game against Bismarck State College. Cristin Haase scored a career-high 42 points for United Tribes. Ellyn Davies paced Gogebic, of Ironwood, Mich., with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): The University of Mary split a road doubleheader with Oklahoma City, the second-ranked softball team in the nation. The Marauders won 6-4 and lost the second game 8-0. Casey Ridl pitched a complete game in the U-Mary win. Bridget Tollefsrud rapped two singles and a double to spark the 10-hit U-Mary attack.