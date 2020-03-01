Morning Tipoff: March 2

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 2
College softball: U-Mary vs. Concordia-N.Y. (1:30 p.m.), U-Charleston (3:45 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: Region qualifiers, 4:30 p.m.: Solen vs. New Salem-Almont; 6: Grant County vs. Standing Rock; Championship, 7:30 p.m.: Shiloh Christian vs. Flasher.
Tuesday, March 3
College softball: U-Mary vs. U-Findley (9 a.m.), Mercyhurst (11:15 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
Wednesday, March 4
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, March 5
Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Quarterfinals (Main Arena), Boys: Jamestown vs. Williston, 3 p.m.; Mandan vs. Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Century, 6:30 p.m.; Minot vs. Legacy, 8:15 p.m. Girls (Exhibit Hall): Legacy vs. Williston, 2 p.m.; Mandan vs. St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.; Century vs. Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Minot, 7:15 p.m.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Quarterfinals: Grafton vs. Rugby, 1 p.m.; Trenton vs. Shiloh Christian, 2:45 p.m.; Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 6:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 8:15 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Grand Valley State (9 a.m.), West Virginia Wesleyan (11:15 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Cedarville, Orlando, Fla.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
4:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – District 9 Tournament
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- District 9 Tournament championship
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina State at Duke
8 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Baylor
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at Connecticut
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): The United Tribes women's basketball team frittered away most of a 29-point lead before downing Gogebic Community College 92-79 at the Bismarck State College Armory. The win gives the Thunderbirds a spot in the Region 13 championship game against Bismarck State College. Cristin Haase scored a career-high 42 points for United Tribes. Ellyn Davies paced Gogebic, of Ironwood, Mich., with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): The University of Mary split a road doubleheader with Oklahoma City, the second-ranked softball team in the nation. The Marauders won 6-4 and lost the second game 8-0. Casey Ridl pitched a complete game in the U-Mary win. Bridget Tollefsrud rapped two singles and a double to spark the 10-hit U-Mary attack.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Former Williston athlete Mike Hughes scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead St. Mary's to a 77-59 WDA basketball victory over the visiting Coyotes. Four players scored in double figures for the Saints, who upped their final regular season record to 5-15. Behind Hughes, came Rod Barth with 17 points, Tom Seaworth with 11 and Dave Clark with 10. John Schmitz tallied 18 for Williston, which finished the regular season at 13-7.
Trivia Answer
Larry Brown is the only coach to win an NCAA championship (Kansas Jayhawks, 1988) and NBA title (Detroit Pistons, 2004).
