Morning Tipoff: March 1

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, March 1
College men’s basketball: NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship: Dakota County Technical College at United Tribes, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: NJCAA Division I Region XIII championship, at BSC, 1 p.m.; NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship: United Tribes at Gogebic Community College, Ironwood, Mich., 1 p.m.; NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, quarterfinals: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Mankato, 2:30 p.m.
College women’s tennis: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 2
College softball: U-Mary vs. Concordia-N.Y. (1:30 p.m.), U-Charleston (3:45 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: Region qualifiers, 4:30/6 p.m., Championship, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary vs. Mankato
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Fontana, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Creighton at St. John's
Noon
ESPN — Cincinnati at Houston
1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Illinois
CBS — Xavier at Georgetown
3 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Ohio State
3:15 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Tucson, Ariz.
NBA
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Los Angeles Clippers
FSN – Dallas at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans
NFL COMBINE
1 p.m.
NFLN — Defensive Backs, Indianapolis
NHL
11 a.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at NY Rangers
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Washington at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPN2— Italian Serie A: Lecce vs. Atalanta
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — German Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig
2 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Chicago at Seattle
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Portland
XFL
3 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Dallas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — D.C. at Tampa Bay
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): The United Tribes women's basketball defeated Gogebic Community College 92-79 at the Bismarck State College Armory. The win gives the Thunderbirds a spot in the Region 13 championship game against Bismarck State College. Cristin Haase scored a career-high 42 points for United Tribes.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): The University of Mary split a road doubleheader with Oklahoma City, the second-ranked softball team in the nation. The Marauders won 6-4 and lost the second game 8-0. Casey Ridl pitched a complete game in the U-Mary win. Bridget Tollefsrud rapped two singles and a double to spark the 10-hit U-Mary attack.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Former Williston athlete Mike Hughes scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead St. Mary's to a 77-59 WDA basketball victory over the visiting Coyotes. Four players scored in double figures for the Saints, who upped their final regular season record to 5-15. Behind Hughes, came Rod Barth with 17 points, Tom Seaworth with 11 and Dave Clark with 10. John Schmitz tallied 18 for Williston, which finished the regular season at 13-7.
Trivia Answer
Minot won the state gymnastics team title in 2015.
