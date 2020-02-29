Morning Tipoff: March 1

Morning Tipoff: March 1

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 1

College men’s basketball: NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship: Dakota County Technical College at United Tribes, 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NJCAA Division I Region XIII championship, at BSC, 1 p.m.; NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship: United Tribes at Gogebic Community College, Ironwood, Mich., 1 p.m.; NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, quarterfinals: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Mankato, 2:30 p.m.

College women’s tennis: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 2

College softball: U-Mary vs. Concordia-N.Y. (1:30 p.m.), U-Charleston (3:45 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.

High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: Region qualifiers, 4:30/6 p.m., Championship, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary vs. Mankato

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Fontana, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Creighton at St. John's

Noon

ESPN — Cincinnati at Houston

1 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

CBS — Xavier at Georgetown

3 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Ohio State

3:15 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at North Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Tucson, Ariz.

NBA

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Los Angeles Clippers

FSN – Dallas at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans

NFL COMBINE

1 p.m.

NFLN — Defensive Backs, Indianapolis

NHL

11 a.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at NY Rangers

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER

8 a.m.

ESPN2— Italian Serie A: Lecce vs. Atalanta

NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — German Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig

2 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Chicago at Seattle

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Portland

XFL

3 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Dallas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — D.C. at Tampa Bay

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): The United Tribes women's basketball defeated Gogebic Community College 92-79 at the Bismarck State College Armory. The win gives the Thunderbirds a spot in the Region 13 championship game against Bismarck State College. Cristin Haase scored a career-high 42 points for United Tribes.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): The University of Mary split a road doubleheader with Oklahoma City, the second-ranked softball team in the nation. The Marauders won 6-4 and lost the second game 8-0. Casey Ridl pitched a complete game in the U-Mary win. Bridget Tollefsrud rapped two singles and a double to spark the 10-hit U-Mary attack.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Former Williston athlete Mike Hughes scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead St. Mary's to a 77-59 WDA basketball victory over the visiting Coyotes. Four players scored in double figures for the Saints, who upped their final regular season record to 5-15. Behind Hughes, came Rod Barth with 17 points, Tom Seaworth with 11 and Dave Clark with 10. John Schmitz tallied 18 for Williston, which finished the regular season at 13-7.

Trivia Answer

Minot won the state gymnastics team title in 2015.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News