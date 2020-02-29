Morning Tipoff: March 1

20 YEARS AGO (1999): The University of Mary split a road doubleheader with Oklahoma City, the second-ranked softball team in the nation. The Marauders won 6-4 and lost the second game 8-0. Casey Ridl pitched a complete game in the U-Mary win. Bridget Tollefsrud rapped two singles and a double to spark the 10-hit U-Mary attack.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Former Williston athlete Mike Hughes scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead St. Mary's to a 77-59 WDA basketball victory over the visiting Coyotes. Four players scored in double figures for the Saints, who upped their final regular season record to 5-15. Behind Hughes, came Rod Barth with 17 points, Tom Seaworth with 11 and Dave Clark with 10. John Schmitz tallied 18 for Williston, which finished the regular season at 13-7.