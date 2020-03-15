Morning Tipoff: March 16

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, March 16
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, March 17
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, March 18
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Austin Toros swished five 3-pointers in six possessions, built a 38-18 lead and held off the Dakota Wizards 114-113 in D-League basketball at the Bismarck Civic Center. Curtis Jerrells of Austin was the game's leading scorer with 35 points. Lewis Clinch came off the pine to score 22 points for Austin. Lester Hudson topped the Wizards with 24 points off the bench. Fellow reserve Corsley Edwards added 20 points. Marcus Dove and Maurice Baker followed with 16 points each for Bismarck.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Fargo Forum polled six longtime coaches and media members in an effort to determine an all-time Class B team. Their lineup: Steve Blehm, North Dakota School for the Deaf; Ron Waggoner, New Town; Henry Milkey, Minot Model; Jerry Pyle, Casselton; Hunter Berg, Grenora; Ron Schlieman, Makoti. The six-man team resulted from a tie in the voting.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Arjan Gelling of the University of North Dakota and Randy Lussenden of North Dakota State finished 1-3 in the two-mile run at the North Central Conference indoor track meet at Mankato, Minn. Gelling was clocked in 9:13.2. Mankato State swept to the championship with 77 points.
Trivia Answer
Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks played in 50 games when he was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year for the 1985-86 season. Ewing averaged 20 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Ewing is now the head coach at Georgetown, his alma mater.
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY
1894 — J.L. Johnstone of England invents the starting gate for horse racing.
1920 — NYU wins the national amateur basketball championship in Atlanta. The Violets beat Rutgers 49-24 in the final of the AAU tournament.
1961 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Ingemar Johansson in the sixth round to retain the world heavyweight title in Miami Beach.
1982 — Elaine Zayak of the United States wins the world figure skating championship.
1983 — Randy Smith's consecutive game streak ends at 906 games, the longest in NBA history. Smith played for Buffalo, San Diego (twice), Cleveland and New York during the streak.
1997 — The America's Cup, the oldest trophy in international sports and yachting's most coveted prize, is all but destroyed by a Maori protester who struck it repeatedly with a sledgehammer in Auckland, New Zealand.
1998 — Bryce Drew hits a leaning 3-pointer as time expires to give Valparaiso a 70-69 upset of Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
2001 — Philadelphia's Mark Recchi picks up his 1,000th career point during 5-2 win over St. Louis. He's the 60th player in NHL history to reach the mark.
2007 — Lance Mackey wins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the first musher to win major long-distance North American sled dog races back-to-back. On Feb. 20, Mackey won his third consecutive Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, a 1,000-mile race between Fairbanks, Alaska, and Whitehorse, Yukon.
2007 — Dallas' Mike Modano becomes the 39th player in NHL history and second born in the United States to reach 500 goals, scoring with 10:24 left in the third period of a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia.
2008 — Bode Miller clinches the men's overall World Cup ski title. He earns his second title in four years with a 12th-place finish in the super-G and Didier Cuche's announcement that he would not enter the season-ending slalom in Bormio, Italy.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com