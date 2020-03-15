Morning Tipoff: March 16

1982 — Elaine Zayak of the United States wins the world figure skating championship.

1983 — Randy Smith's consecutive game streak ends at 906 games, the longest in NBA history. Smith played for Buffalo, San Diego (twice), Cleveland and New York during the streak.

1997 — The America's Cup, the oldest trophy in international sports and yachting's most coveted prize, is all but destroyed by a Maori protester who struck it repeatedly with a sledgehammer in Auckland, New Zealand.

1998 — Bryce Drew hits a leaning 3-pointer as time expires to give Valparaiso a 70-69 upset of Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Midwest Regional.

2001 — Philadelphia's Mark Recchi picks up his 1,000th career point during 5-2 win over St. Louis. He's the 60th player in NHL history to reach the mark.

2007 — Lance Mackey wins the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the first musher to win major long-distance North American sled dog races back-to-back. On Feb. 20, Mackey won his third consecutive Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, a 1,000-mile race between Fairbanks, Alaska, and Whitehorse, Yukon.