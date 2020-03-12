Morning Tipoff: March 13

Friday, March 13

Class A Basketball: State Tournament, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo, Girls: Loser out, Noon/2 p.m., Semifinals, 11 a.m./2 p.m. Boys: Loser out, 4/6 p.m., Semifinals, 5/8 p.m.

Class A basketball: State Tournament, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo: Girls Fifth place, 10 a.m.; Third place, 11 a.m.; Championship, 5 p.m. Boys: Fifth place, Noon; Third place, 2 p.m.; Championship, 8 p.m.

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Douglas College (2), 1 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. White Rock Tritons, 11 a.m., Tucson, Ariz.

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. Bryant & Stratton College (11 a.m.) and White Rock (2 p.m.), Tucson, Ariz.

College baseball: Bismarck State College vs. White Rock, 6 p.m., Tucson, Ariz.

KFYR (550 AM)/KLXX (1270 AM) – State Class A girls semifinals

KFYR – State Class A boys semifinals

 

ABC -- State tournament semifinals

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Palm Valley, Fla.

FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca vs. Tijuana

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Shiloh Christian rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to defeat Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 32-31 in the Region 5 championship game. Zach Lardy scored what proved to be the game-winning points on a 3-pointer with a minute to play. Shiloh held on from there. The victory at the University of Mary earned the Skyhawks a berth in the state Class B tournament.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck lost its leader, Nathan Natwick, to an injury in the first round of the state Class A boys basketball tournament in Minot. The Demons never batted an eye. BHS went on to win the state championship by seismic proportions at the Minot State Dome, blowing out Fargo South 71-41 for the title. Ten players scored for Bismarck High School, led by Matt Thorton with 18 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Unbeaten Jud rolled to an easy victory in one of eight Class B regional title games played around North Dakota. The other teams moving on to the state Class B tournament are Oakes, Northwood, Munich, Belcourt, Columbus, Beulah and New England St. Mary's.

In 2014, Fargo Shanley beat Minot 53-29 in the Class A girls state basketball tournament championship game. A Bismarck team has won the state championship each of the last three years -- Legacy (2017) and Century (2018 and 2019).

