Morning Tipoff: March 13

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Shiloh Christian rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to defeat Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 32-31 in the Region 5 championship game. Zach Lardy scored what proved to be the game-winning points on a 3-pointer with a minute to play. Shiloh held on from there. The victory at the University of Mary earned the Skyhawks a berth in the state Class B tournament.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck lost its leader, Nathan Natwick, to an injury in the first round of the state Class A boys basketball tournament in Minot. The Demons never batted an eye. BHS went on to win the state championship by seismic proportions at the Minot State Dome, blowing out Fargo South 71-41 for the title. Ten players scored for Bismarck High School, led by Matt Thorton with 18 points.