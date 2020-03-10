Morning Tipoff: March 11

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 11
College women’s swimming/diving: NCAA Division II national championships, Geneva, Ohio.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Class A basketball: State Tournament, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo, Quarterfinals, Girls: No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Fargo Shanley, 1 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 3 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 3 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.; No. 2 West Century vs. No. 3 East Devils Lake, 7 p.m. Boys: No. 1 Wests Bismarck vs. No. 4 East, Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Dickinson, 6 p.m.; No. 2 West Jamestown vs. No. 3 East Devils Lake, 8 p.m.
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, 6 p.m. (third-place game); 7:30 p.m. (championship).
College women’s swimming/diving: NCAA Division II national championships, Geneva, Ohio.
RADIO TODAY
SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs. Atlanta
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Miami, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPN — ACC Tournament: N.C. State vs. winner of game 1, Second Round
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern, First Round, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, Second Round
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. St. John's, First Round, New York
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Nebraska, First Round, Indianapolis
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. Game 2 winner, Second Round
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. DePaul, First Round, New York
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
FSN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Atlanta
NBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Dallas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Sacramento
NHL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — San Jose at Chicago
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
3 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid at Liverpool, Leg 2 of the Round of 16
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Frisco, Texas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Scott Glasser of the University of Minnesota was the runner-up in the 174-pound weight class at the Big Ten wrestling tournament. The Bismarck High School graduate was seeded third. He won twice before being defeated by top-seeded Jay Borschel of Iowa, 8-1.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jessica Anderson connected on seven 3-pointers as the University of Mary ousted defending champion Shawnee (Ohio) State from the NAIA Division II national tournament, 77-67. U-Mary moves on to a quarterfinal date with St. Ambrose (Iowa) in Sioux City, Iowa.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Frank Evans will lead Assumption College as it re-enters Mon-Dak Conference basketball competition next season. The Richardton-based school has been out of college athletics since 1965. Evans, 24, is currently an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois University. He will coach a team known as the Astros. Previously, Assumption College teams were known as the Bears.
Trivia Answer
Mandan has had seven Miss Basketball award winners – Jaye Amundson (1996), Mary Perrizo (1998), Kari Hanson (2000), Rebecca Kielpinski (2005), Jessica Kielpinski (2007), Alli Collins (2009) and Megan Zander (2019).
