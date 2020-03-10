Morning Tipoff: March 11

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Scott Glasser of the University of Minnesota was the runner-up in the 174-pound weight class at the Big Ten wrestling tournament. The Bismarck High School graduate was seeded third. He won twice before being defeated by top-seeded Jay Borschel of Iowa, 8-1.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jessica Anderson connected on seven 3-pointers as the University of Mary ousted defending champion Shawnee (Ohio) State from the NAIA Division II national tournament, 77-67. U-Mary moves on to a quarterfinal date with St. Ambrose (Iowa) in Sioux City, Iowa.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Frank Evans will lead Assumption College as it re-enters Mon-Dak Conference basketball competition next season. The Richardton-based school has been out of college athletics since 1965. Evans, 24, is currently an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois University. He will coach a team known as the Astros. Previously, Assumption College teams were known as the Bears.

Trivia Answer

Mandan has had seven Miss Basketball award winners – Jaye Amundson (1996), Mary Perrizo (1998), Kari Hanson (2000), Rebecca Kielpinski (2005), Jessica Kielpinski (2007), Alli Collins (2009) and Megan Zander (2019).

