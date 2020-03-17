Morning Tipoff: March 18

1993 — Santa Clara beats Arizona 64-61 to become the second 15th-seeded team to win a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament.

2000 — Colorado's Ray Bourque becomes the first NHL defenseman to score 400 career goals in a 4-3 loss to Detroit.

2001 — Indiana's Reggie Miller becomes the first NBA player with 2,000 3-pointers after hitting four in a 101-95 win over Sacramento.

2002 — Sami Kapanen's goal with 10.4 seconds left helps Carolina extend its NHL record to seven straight ties at home with a 1-1 draw with Montreal.

2006 — Dallas improves to an NHL-best 10-0 in shootouts this season, winning 4-3 over San Jose. The Stars set an NHL record with their 10th come-from-behind victory after trailing entering the third period — though four of those wins were in shootouts, which didn't exist before this season.

2007 — Kobe Bryant scores 50 points for the second consecutive game leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 109-102 win over Minnesota.

2007 — San Jose's Ron Wilson coaches in his 1,000th game, to become the 13th coach in NHL history to reach that milestone.