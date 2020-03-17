Morning Tipoff: March 18

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 18
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, March 19
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — Carlton at Richmond
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Six overtime points by Esley Thorton carried Bismarck High over defending state Class A basketball champion Mandan 58-55 at the Bismarck Civic Center. Mandan's Devin Coyle forced overtime by hitting a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc at the buzzer. That knotted the score at 48-48.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Joey Bartole of Bismarck has been selected for an amateur boxing team that will take on an Irish team in New Town. Bartole, 16, will fight at 139 pounds for the Dakota Territory team. Bartole is a five-time state champion in Silver Gloves and Junior Olympics competition.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Grand Forks Central top-ranked in the polls, put two previous losses to intra-city rival Red River behind it to win the state Class A basketball title. The Redskins defeated Red River 54-50 in the championship game, withstanding a 35-point effort by the Roughriders' Reed Monson.
Trivia Answer
Jason Witten is the longest tenured player in team history for the Dallas Cowboys. Witten, who signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, played for the Cowboys from 2003-2017 and during the 2019 season. Witten, a tight end, played in a franchise-high 239 games for Dallas. Ed “Too Tall” Jones ranks second in team history with 224 games played.
SPORTS HISTORY
1945 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the first NHL player to score 50 goals in a season during a 4-2 triumph over the Boston Bruins in the final game of the season.
1950 — CCNY beats Bradley 69-61 for the NIT championship.
1953 — Don Schlundt scores 30 points to lead Indiana to a 69-68 victory over Kansas for the NCAA basketball championship.
1990 — Jeff Fryer's 41 points powers Loyola Marymount to a 149-115 victory over defending national champion Michigan in the highest-scoring game in NCAA Tournament history.
1993 — Santa Clara beats Arizona 64-61 to become the second 15th-seeded team to win a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament.
2000 — Colorado's Ray Bourque becomes the first NHL defenseman to score 400 career goals in a 4-3 loss to Detroit.
2001 — Indiana's Reggie Miller becomes the first NBA player with 2,000 3-pointers after hitting four in a 101-95 win over Sacramento.
2002 — Sami Kapanen's goal with 10.4 seconds left helps Carolina extend its NHL record to seven straight ties at home with a 1-1 draw with Montreal.
2006 — Dallas improves to an NHL-best 10-0 in shootouts this season, winning 4-3 over San Jose. The Stars set an NHL record with their 10th come-from-behind victory after trailing entering the third period — though four of those wins were in shootouts, which didn't exist before this season.
2007 — Kobe Bryant scores 50 points for the second consecutive game leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 109-102 win over Minnesota.
2007 — San Jose's Ron Wilson coaches in his 1,000th game, to become the 13th coach in NHL history to reach that milestone.
2008 — The Houston Rockets' 22-game winning streak ends. Kevin Garnett scores 22 points and Paul Pierce adds 20 in the Celtics' 94-74 victory. The Rockets hadn't lost since a 97-89 defeat to Utah on Jan. 27.
2009 — New Jersey's Martin Brodeur breaks Patrick Roy's NHL record for career wins by a goaltender. Brodeur records his 552nd win in a 3-2 decision over the Chicago Blackhawks.
2013 — LeBron James and the Miami Heat escape Boston with their 23rd win in a row, the second-longest winning streak in NBA history. James scores 37 points and makes the go-ahead basket with 10.5 seconds left in Miami's 105-103 victory. The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers won 33 in a row.
2015 — Frank Mason III scores the last eight points in overtime to rally No. 9 Kansas past No. 20 West Virginia 76-69 for the Jayhawks’ 11th consecutive Big 12 championship. The only school with more consecutive league titles is UCLA, with 13 in a row during the John Wooden era.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)