Morning Tipoff: March 3

FSN-Plus – Minnesota at New Orleans

9 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers

NHL

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

FSN – Nashville at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Amanda Bennes of Bismarck High School has signed a letter of intent to compete in both soccer and track and field at the University of Sioux Falls. Bennes won the state long jump title last spring and placed fourth in the high jump. She earned second-team all-state honors as the Demons’ soccer goalkeeper.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Laura Mentz made a free throw with no time left in the game to give Bismarck State College an 83-82 tournament victory over Bethany Lutheran of Mankato, Minn. With the win, the Mystics advanced to the finals of the NJCAA Region 13 basketball tournament at Bottineau. Stacie Rossland of BSC was the game's leading scorer with 25 points.