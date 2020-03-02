Morning Tipoff: March 3

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 3

College softball: U-Mary vs. U-Findley (9 a.m.), Mercyhurst (11:15 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.

Wednesday, March 4

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, March 5

Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Quarterfinals (Main Arena), Boys: Jamestown vs. Williston, 3 p.m.; Mandan vs. Dickinson, 4:45 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Century, 6:30 p.m.; Minot vs. Legacy, 8:15 p.m. Girls (Exhibit Hall): Legacy vs. Williston, 2 p.m.; Mandan vs. St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.; Century vs. Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Minot, 7:15 p.m.

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Quarterfinals: Grafton vs. Rugby, 1 p.m.; Trenton vs. Shiloh Christian, 2:45 p.m.; Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 6:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 8:15 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Grand Valley State (9 a.m.), West Virginia Wesleyan (11:15 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Cedarville, Orlando, Fla.

Friday, March 6

Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Consolation: 1/2:45 p.m.; Semifinals, 6:30/8:15 p.m.

Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Loser out, 1/2:45 p.m. (Exhibit hall); Semifinals, 5:30/7:15 p.m. (Main Arena). Girls, Loser out, 11 a.m./12:45 p.m. (Exhibit Hall), Semifinals, 2/3:45 p.m. (Main Arena).

College hockey: North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Indiana-Pennsylvania (1:30 p.m.), Urbana-Ohio (3:45 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Wartburg at Orlando, Fla.

High school boys swimming/diving: State meet at West Fargo, 12:30 (diving), 3:15 p.m. (swimming)

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Richardton-Taylor at Beach

SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs. Detroit

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

ESPN — Michigan State at Penn State

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Boston College

7 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. New York Yankees

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Boston

FSN-Plus – Minnesota at New Orleans

9 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers

NHL

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

FSN – Nashville at Minnesota

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Amanda Bennes of Bismarck High School has signed a letter of intent to compete in both soccer and track and field at the University of Sioux Falls. Bennes won the state long jump title last spring and placed fourth in the high jump. She earned second-team all-state honors as the Demons’ soccer goalkeeper.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Laura Mentz made a free throw with no time left in the game to give Bismarck State College an 83-82 tournament victory over Bethany Lutheran of Mankato, Minn. With the win, the Mystics advanced to the finals of the NJCAA Region 13 basketball tournament at Bottineau. Stacie Rossland of BSC was the game's leading scorer with 25 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Flasher snapped a 17-game losing streak with a 62-50 home basketball victory over Zap. Jerry Schaff paced Flasher with 26 points. Bob Scholl and Norman Heartman had big rebounding nights for the winning Bulldogs, pulling down 25 and 19 caroms, respectively. Calvin Kusmenko was Zap's top scorer with 22.

Trivia Answer

Fargo North and West Fargo tied for the state championship in boys swimming in 2012. It’s the only time there’s been a tie.

