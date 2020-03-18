Morning Tipoff: March 19

MORNING KICKOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Pima (Ariz.) Community College rolled over Bismarck State 82-56 in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II national women's basketball tournament at East Peoria, Ill. Jessica Jones scored 20 points for the winning Aztecs. Kelsey Sigl fired in a game-high 22 for BSC, which was hampered by 30 turnovers. Fifth-seeded Pima upped its record to 26-7. BSC fell to 25-7.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): A taste of deja-vu for Center, and a bitter taste, at that. For the second straight year, Center lost in the semifinal round of the state Class B boys basketball tournament. And for the second straight time the Wildcats fell victim to Minot Ryan, this time by a score of 68-49 in Fargo. Ryan advances with a 16-12 record, while Center's pursuit of the title ends at 22-5. Matt Lundeen poured in 28 points to lead the attack for the winning Lions. Matt Bieber pumped in 20 for Center.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Grand View of Des Moines, Iowa, cut off a Wahpeton Science rally in the closing minutes for an 88-84 second-round win in the NJCAA tournament in Hutchinson, Kan. Wahpeton fought back from a 15-point deficit to take its only lead of the game, 73-72 with three minutes to play. Two Bob Hanson steals and baskets enabled Grand View to weather the Wildcat comeback. Hanson finished with 20 points. Jim Jenkins, Tom Causey and Paul Hanson scored 29, 21 and 20 points, respectively, for Wahpeton.
Trivia Answer
The last time the Major League Baseball season started late was in 1995, when the players’ strike from 1994 extended into the 1995 season, pushing back Opening Day to April 25. The start to this year’s season has been pushed back to at least mid-May at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak.
SPORTS HISTORY
1892 -- Lord Stanley presents silver challenge cup, which became the Stanley Cup, going to the champion of professional hockey.
1930 -- Boston Bruins win record 20th consecutive NHL home game.
1942 -- Two black players, Jackie Robinson and Nate Moreland, request a tryout with the Chicago White Sox, they are allowed to work out.
1953 -- Indiana beats Kansas, 69-68 to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship. Jayhawks' center B.H. Born is named tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
1953 -- Boston Braves move to Milwaukee.
1953 -- Dodgers announces their mascot and clown Emmett Kelly will not perform in 1958.
1970 -- NFL selects Wilson as official football & scoreboard as official time.
1972 -- Cornell NCAA hockey team shut out for first time in 225 games by Boston University.
1981 -- Buffalo Sabres sets NHL record of nine goals in one period versus Toronto.
1989 -- Dino Ciccarelli sets Washington Capitals' record of seven points in a game.
1989 -- Investor group led by George W. Bush and Edward W. Rose purchases controlling interest of Texas Rangers.
1990 – Jodie Mudd wins PGA Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass by one stroke over Mark Calcavecchia.
1991 -- Heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson beats Razor Ruddock in the seventh round.
1995 – Michael Jordan rejoins Chicago Bulls, ending his 17-month NBA retirement.
2012 -- Superleague Greece football match between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos is abandoned after fans set fire to Athens' Olympic Stadium.
2014 -- Phil Jackson signs five-year contract to be president of the New York Knicks.
2019 -- Forty-year-old Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki overtakes Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the all-time scoring list with 31,424 points.
