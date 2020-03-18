Morning Tipoff: March 19

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Grand View of Des Moines, Iowa, cut off a Wahpeton Science rally in the closing minutes for an 88-84 second-round win in the NJCAA tournament in Hutchinson, Kan. Wahpeton fought back from a 15-point deficit to take its only lead of the game, 73-72 with three minutes to play. Two Bob Hanson steals and baskets enabled Grand View to weather the Wildcat comeback. Hanson finished with 20 points. Jim Jenkins, Tom Causey and Paul Hanson scored 29, 21 and 20 points, respectively, for Wahpeton.

Trivia Answer

The last time the Major League Baseball season started late was in 1995, when the players’ strike from 1994 extended into the 1995 season, pushing back Opening Day to April 25. The start to this year’s season has been pushed back to at least mid-May at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SPORTS HISTORY

1892 -- Lord Stanley presents silver challenge cup, which became the Stanley Cup, going to the champion of professional hockey.

1930 -- Boston Bruins win record 20th consecutive NHL home game.

1942 -- Two black players, Jackie Robinson and Nate Moreland, request a tryout with the Chicago White Sox, they are allowed to work out.