Morning Tipoff: March 6

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, March 6
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Consolation: 1/2:45 p.m.; Semifinals, 6:30/8:15 p.m.
Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: Loser out, 1/2:45 p.m. (Exhibit hall); Semifinals, 5:30/7:15 p.m. (Main Arena). Girls, Loser out, 11 a.m./12:45 p.m. (Exhibit Hall), Semifinals, 2/3:45 p.m. (Main Arena).
College hockey: North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Indiana-Pennsylvania (1:30 p.m.), Urbana-Ohio (3:45 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Wartburg at Orlando, Fla.
High school boys swimming/diving: State meet at West Fargo, 12:30 (diving), 3:15 p.m. (swimming)
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, March 7
Class A basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Boys: State qualifiers (2:30/4:15 p.m.); Championship (7:45 p.m.). Girls: State qualifiers (11 a.m./12:45 p.m.); Championship (6 p.m.).
Class B girls basketball: State tournament at Grand Forks, Betty Engelstad Arena, Seventh place, 1 p.m.; Fifth place, 2:45 p.m.; Third place, 6 p.m.; Championship, 8 p.m.
College hockey: North Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Central Community College-Columbus at United Tribes, 2 p.m. (North Plains District Championship).
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Carnegie Mellon, Orlando, Fla.
High school boys swimming/diving: State meet at West Fargo, 10:30 (diving), 1 p.m. (swimming)
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – West Region Tournament
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Class B state semifinals
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Omaha
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck
TV TODAY
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC – State tournament semifinals
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Clemson
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Davidson
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBAL
11 a.m./1:30/5:30/8
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinals
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
MidCo — UND at Omaha
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta
NBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at New Orleans
FSN – Orlando at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): A new Class B girls basketball state champion will be crowned this weekend. Standing Rock made sure of that. With all-stater Shauna Long leading the way with 28 points, the Warriors outlasted defending state champion Kidder County 60-59 in a quarterfinal game at the Minot State Dome.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Jeremy Engelhardt of the University of Mary is a national wrestling champion ... again. Engelhard won his second NAIA title, defeating Tyson Thivierge of Montana State-Northern 7-6 for the 184-pound title in St. Louis. Brian Beil at 133 pounds, Brian Zehren at 149 and Justin Currie at 157 all finished second for the Marauders.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Second- and third-shot baskets made the difference as Mandan downed Mott 54-47 in the opening round of the Southwest Region Class A basketball tournament. Led by Vic Friesz, the Braves outboarded Mott 53-30, 23-11 in the second half. Friesz led a balanced Mandan attack with 12 points. Collin Rixen of Mott was the game's leading scorer with 16. Mott's season ends at 19-2.
Trivia Answer
Minot Ryan (1993, 2013, 2014, 2015) and Bottineau (1999, 2006, 2007, 2008) have each won four state championships in girls basketball.
