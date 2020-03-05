Morning Tipoff: March 6

10 YEARS AGO (2009): A new Class B girls basketball state champion will be crowned this weekend. Standing Rock made sure of that. With all-stater Shauna Long leading the way with 28 points, the Warriors outlasted defending state champion Kidder County 60-59 in a quarterfinal game at the Minot State Dome.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Jeremy Engelhardt of the University of Mary is a national wrestling champion ... again. Engelhard won his second NAIA title, defeating Tyson Thivierge of Montana State-Northern 7-6 for the 184-pound title in St. Louis. Brian Beil at 133 pounds, Brian Zehren at 149 and Justin Currie at 157 all finished second for the Marauders.