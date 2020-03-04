Morning Tipoff: March 5

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Eight members of a Jim Hill Middle School basketball team from Minot suffered minor injuries in a bus accident early this week. The school bus in which the athletes were passengers hit a cow on the road and went into the ditch. The crash happened about 10 miles north of Hazen on state Highway 1806 as the team was returning from a game in Beulah. The bus was occupied by 20 Jim Hill students, two coaches and the driver.