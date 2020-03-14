Morning Tipoff: March 15

MORNING KICKOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan divers Devin Aune and Jordan Barth both broke the state record while finishing 1-2 at the state swimming and diving meet at Mandan. Aune, a senior, finished with 484 points. Barth, a sophomore, tallied 474.20. Mandan swept four of the top six places in diving. Minot captured the state championship with 377 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Senior Matt Bieber scored the first two baskets of overtime as Center defeated Shiloh Christian 70-64 for the Region 5 basketball championship at Mandan. The Wildcats advance to the state Class B tournament for the second straight season. Bieber was the game's leading scorer with 26 points, and Jason Bornemann added 20 for the Wildcats. Erick Backman fired in 28 points for Shiloh.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Seventeen players averaged in double figures during the just-completed state Class A basketball tournament in Bismarck. Robert Eaglestaff of Fort Yates tops the list at 30.0 points per game. Reed Monson of Grand Forks Red River (27.3), Glenn Hansen of champion Grand Forks Central (24.7) and Jim Bjorklund of Fargo South (21.7) all averaged better than 20 points per game.
Trivia Answer
The Masters was not played from 1943-45 due to World World II.
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY
1869 — The Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first pro baseball team, is organized by George Ellard and Harry Wright.
1940 — Colorado, led by Bob Doll's 15 points, beats Duquesne 51-40 for the NIT championship.
1985 — Larry Holmes scores a 10th-round knockout of David Bey in Las Vegas to retain the world heavyweight title.
1987 — Don Pooley aces the 192-yard 17th hole at the Bay Hill Classic in Orlando and wins $1 million. Pooley receives half and the other half is donated to the Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.
1997 — North Carolina's Dean Smith becomes the career victory leader when the Tar Heels beat Colorado 73-56. Smith, with 877 victories, passes Kentucky coaching legend Adolph Rupp.
2001 — The NCAA men's basketball tournament opens with a series of close calls and upsets, with 15th-seeded Hampton beating second-seeded Iowa State 58-57 in the biggest surprise of the day.
2004 — Alexander Mogilny has three assists in Toronto's 6-5 overtime victory at Buffalo, becoming the second Russian to reach the NHL's 1,000-point plateau.
2008 — Georgia Southern sets an NCAA record for all Divisions, hitting 14 home runs in a 26-8 win over Columbia. In all, 12 different Eagles hit a home run.
2009 — Detroit beats Columbus 4-0 to become the first team in NHL history to top 100 points in nine straight seasons. The Stanley Cup champion Red Wings, the NHL leader with 101 points, break a tie with Montreal (1974-75 through 1981-82).
