Morning Tipoff: March 15

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Seventeen players averaged in double figures during the just-completed state Class A basketball tournament in Bismarck. Robert Eaglestaff of Fort Yates tops the list at 30.0 points per game. Reed Monson of Grand Forks Red River (27.3), Glenn Hansen of champion Grand Forks Central (24.7) and Jim Bjorklund of Fargo South (21.7) all averaged better than 20 points per game.

Trivia Answer

The Masters was not played from 1943-45 due to World World II.

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1869 — The Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first pro baseball team, is organized by George Ellard and Harry Wright.

1940 — Colorado, led by Bob Doll's 15 points, beats Duquesne 51-40 for the NIT championship.

1985 — Larry Holmes scores a 10th-round knockout of David Bey in Las Vegas to retain the world heavyweight title.

1987 — Don Pooley aces the 192-yard 17th hole at the Bay Hill Classic in Orlando and wins $1 million. Pooley receives half and the other half is donated to the Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.