Morning Tipoff: March 21

Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck High School senior Twila Moser won the high jump as the Demons repeated as Western Dakota Association indoor track and field champions. Moser, fourth in the state outdoor meet last spring with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches, jumped 5-5 at the indoor meet. Bismarck outscored Century 144.75 to 122 for team honors.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Nationals youth hockey team blitzed the Sioux Falls Flyers 10-0 to earn a berth in the USA Hockey national Tier II Bantam tournament at Marquette, Mich. Will Kucera, Alan Jechort and Kent Anderson each scored two goals for the Nationals. The tournament is for players 14 years of age and younger. Bismarck moves on with a 28-13 record.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Departing sophomores Don Eisenbarth and Ray Seidel will leave a gaping hole in the Bismarck Junior College wrestling lineup. Recently-tabulated BJC wrestling statistics show the two co-captains battered school marks set three years ago by Ron Kettleson. Eisenbarth, voted the most valuable wrestler by his teammates, had 25 consecutive victories and a 25-1 record. Seidel closed with a 22-5 record and a fifth-place finish at the national tournament. He was named the Mystics' most improved grappler.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Courtney Paris of Oklahoma (2005-2009) and Maya Moore (2007-11) are the only four-time All-Americans in NCAA Division I college women’s basketball history.
SPORTS HISTORY
1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Abe Simon in the 13th round at Olympia Stadium in Detroit to retain the world heavyweight title.
1945 — George Mikan of DePaul scores 53 points in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Mikan matches Rhode Island in offensive output and his teammates add another 44 for a final score of 97-53.
1953 — Rookie Bob Cousy sets an NBA record with 50 points and leads the Boston Celtics to a 111-105 victory over the Syracuse Nationals in a quadruple overtime playoff game. Cousy scores 30 points from the foul line.
1959 — Oscar Robertson scores the first triple-double in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four, totaling 39 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in Cincinnati's 98-85 win over Louisville in the third-place game.
1964 — UCLA caps a 30-0 season with a 98-83 victory over Duke in the NCAA basketball championship. UCLA is the third team to go undefeated and win the title. The victory gives coach John Wooden the first of his 10 NCAA Tournament championships.
1984 — Glenn Anderson of Edmonton scores his 50th goal of the season and helps the Oilers beat the Hartford Whalers 5-3. The Oilers become the first NHL team to have three 50-goal scorers in one season.
1990 — Brett Hull of St. Louis becomes the sixth player in NHL history to score 70 goals in a season with a goal in the Blues' 8-6 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
1993 — Patty Sheehan wins her 30th tournament to become the 13th member of the LPGA Hall of Fame, shooting a 3-under 70 for a five-stroke victory over Kris Tschetter and Dawn Coe-Jones in the Standard Register Ping.
2008 — Alex Ovechkin becomes the NHL's first 60-goal scorer in 12 years by netting two in the Washington's 5-3 victory over at Atlanta.
2010 — Teemu Selanne becomes the 18th player in NHL history to score 600 goals, reaching the milestone in the Anaheim Ducks' 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. The only other European-born players in the 600-goal club are Finnish countryman Jari Kurri (601) and the Czech Republic's Jaromir Jagr (646).
2011 — Jantel Lavender scores 17 of her 21 points in the second half to set an NCAA record with her 135th straight double-figure scoring game, leading Ohio State past Georgia Tech 67-60.
