Morning Tipoff: March 9

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, March 9
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, St. Mary’s High School, semifinals, 6/7:30 p.m.
College golf: U-Mary at Winona State Open, Las Vegas, Nevada.
College volleyball: NDSCS at BSC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10
College basketball: BSC at Dawson Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles Community College, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
College hockey: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.
College volleyball: Minot State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., MAC.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Region 7 Tournament
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Shiloh Christian vs. Central McLean
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Horizon Tournament: Championship, Indianapolis
ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: Championship
8 p.m.
ESPN — West Coast Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Horizon Tournament: Championship, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Summit League Tournament: Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Illinois, First Round, Indianapolis
NHL
5 p.m.
NBCSN — New York Rangers at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at Dallas
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Marseille, Doha, Santiago, Dubai, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Spanky Clayton scored what proved to be the winning points with 6 seconds remaining in overtime as Washburn edged Standing Rock 62-61 in the semifinals of the Region 5 girls basketball tournament in Mandan. Clayton finished with 20 points, just behind Sam Schell's 21 in the Cardinal scoring parade. Shauna Long scored 27 points for Standing Rock.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jamestown went 12 minutes without a field goal, a drought that spelled oblivion for the Blue Jays in the opening round of the state Class A boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center. Defending champion Bismarck took advantage of Jamestown's offensive struggles to win 55-47. Justin Cross scored 21 points for the Blue Jays, who trailed just 24-23 at halftime. Trevor Harris and Terrance Wolbaum scored 11 points each for BHS.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Defending state Class B high school basketball champion St. Mary's of New England has moved a step closer to a berth in this year's state tournament. The Saints eliminated Beulah, 69-64 in the Region 8 semifinals, holding off the Miners in a wild 42-point fourth quarter. Larry Gardner of St. Mary's led all scorers with 29 points. Gerard Baker added 19. Beulah was playing without leading scorer Cary Elhardt. St. Mary's will play Solen for the regional championship.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Illinois State least beat NDSU Oct. 16, 2010 in Normal, Illinois, 34-24.
