Morning Tipoff: March 9

5 p.m.

NBCSN — New York Rangers at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at Dallas

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Marseille, Doha, Santiago, Dubai, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Spanky Clayton scored what proved to be the winning points with 6 seconds remaining in overtime as Washburn edged Standing Rock 62-61 in the semifinals of the Region 5 girls basketball tournament in Mandan. Clayton finished with 20 points, just behind Sam Schell's 21 in the Cardinal scoring parade. Shauna Long scored 27 points for Standing Rock.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jamestown went 12 minutes without a field goal, a drought that spelled oblivion for the Blue Jays in the opening round of the state Class A boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center. Defending champion Bismarck took advantage of Jamestown's offensive struggles to win 55-47. Justin Cross scored 21 points for the Blue Jays, who trailed just 24-23 at halftime. Trevor Harris and Terrance Wolbaum scored 11 points each for BHS.