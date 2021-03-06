Morning Tipoff: March 7

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, March 7
College hockey: U-Mary vs. Davenport, 9:30 a.m. (at Maryland Heights, Missouri).
College golf: U-Mary at Winona State Invite, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Monday, March 8
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, St. Mary’s High School, quarterfinals: District 10 No. 1 Garrison vs. District 9 No. 4 New Salem-Almont 3 p.m.; District 9 No. 2 Flasher vs. District 10 No. 3, 4:30 p.m.; District 9 No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. District 10 No. Washburn, 6 p.m.; District 10 No. 2 Central McLean vs. District 9 No. 3, 7:30 p.m.
College golf: U-Mary at Winona State Open, Las Vegas, Nevada.
College volleyball: BSC at NDSCS, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Las Vegas Motor Speedway
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Memphis at Houston
ESPN — Big South Tournament: Campbell at Winthrop, Championship
11:30 a.m.
FOX — Wisconsin at Iowa
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
1 p.m.
CBS — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship
ESPN — Atlantic Sun Tournament: North Alabama vs. Liberty, Championship
3 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Baylor
3:30 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
7 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Oregon St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ACC Tournament: Championship
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Championship
2/5 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship
GOLF
11:30 a.m./1:30
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invite, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Drive on Championship, Final Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club
NBA
5:30 p.m.
TNT — All-Star Sunday Night
NHL
11 a.m.
NBC — Buffalo at NY Islanders
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Chicago
4 p.m.
NBCSN — New Jersey at Boston
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh
SOCCER
10:25 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck defeated Century 56-44 in the championship in the West Region boys basketball tournament. Dexter Werner scored 23 points for the winning Demons, who defeated Century for the second time in three tries. Justin Ledger fired in 18 points for Century.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Quinn Austin hit a free throw with a second to play to give Bismarck State College a 108-107 victory over United Tribes at the BSC Armory. With the win, BSC earns a berth in the NJCAA nationals at Danville, Ill. The Mystics, 20-11, will carry a 10-game winning streak into the national tournament. In the final seven minutes the game was tied five times. Patrick Alden and Wylee Bearstail of BSC topped all scorers with 25 points each. Joe Knows Gun and Mel Four Bear tallied 24 apiece for United Tribes. The Thunderbirds close their season at 14-18.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): New Rockford took another step toward the state Class B basketball tournament by winning the District 13 title 96-74 over New Rockford St. James. Bob Belquist scored 34 points. Orlan Richter added 22 for New Rockford.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Century with 35.
