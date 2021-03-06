Morning Tipoff: March 7

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck defeated Century 56-44 in the championship in the West Region boys basketball tournament. Dexter Werner scored 23 points for the winning Demons, who defeated Century for the second time in three tries. Justin Ledger fired in 18 points for Century.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Quinn Austin hit a free throw with a second to play to give Bismarck State College a 108-107 victory over United Tribes at the BSC Armory. With the win, BSC earns a berth in the NJCAA nationals at Danville, Ill. The Mystics, 20-11, will carry a 10-game winning streak into the national tournament. In the final seven minutes the game was tied five times. Patrick Alden and Wylee Bearstail of BSC topped all scorers with 25 points each. Joe Knows Gun and Mel Four Bear tallied 24 apiece for United Tribes. The Thunderbirds close their season at 14-18.