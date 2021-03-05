Morning Tipoff: March 6

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 6
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, state qualifiers: Century vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Mandan, 6:15 p.m.; championship: Bismarck vs. Minot, 8 p.m. Bismarck Event Center.
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, state qualifiers: Bismarck vs. Legacy, 10 a.m.; Jamestown vs. Mandan, 11:45 p.m.; championship: Century vs. Watford City, 1:30 p.m.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament, Minot State Dome: seventh place (Noon); fifth place (2:30 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).
College baseball: U-Mary at Southwest Baptist (Missouri), 1/4 p.m.
College football: NDSU at Missouri State, 2 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Missouri), 4:30 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Northern State, 2/4 p.m.
High school boys swimming: State meet, Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center (swimming) and Mandan High School (diving): 11 a.m. (session 1), 4 p.m. (session 2).
NAHL: Bismarck Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, March 7
College hockey: U-Mary vs. Davenport, 9:30 a.m. (at Maryland Heights, Missouri).
College golf: U-Mary at Winona State Invite, Las Vegas, Nevada.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BASKETBALL
9:45/4:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – West Region tournament
9:45 a.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – West Region tournament
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:45/8:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – State tournament
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – NDSU at Missouri State
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Las Vegas Motor Speedway
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Georgetown at UConn
FOX — Rutgers at Minnesota
ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Georgia
ESPN — Indiana at Purdue
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at Providence
3 p.m.
CBS — Southern Cal at UCLA
ESPN — Illinois at Ohio St.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville
4 p.m.
FOX — Butler at Creighton
5 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
6 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
NBC – NDSU at Missouri State
GOLF
11:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invite, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Phoenix
SOCCER
11:30 p.m.
ABC — German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Bayern Munich
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): St. Cloud State ended the University of Mary's 16-game winning streak in the semifinals of the Northern Sun tournament. The Marauders fell 65-59 to the Huskies in St. Paul, Minn. Eric Erdmann led U-Mary with 20 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tanner Wolff drained a baseline 3-pointer to give Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson a 71-68 victory over Pingree-Buchanan-Kensal in the finals of the Region 5 basketball tournament. Wolff and Kyle Bourgois scored 18 points apiece for the winning Wildcats. Adam Spitzer tallied 24 points for PBK.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Wing remained undefeated while claiming the District 20 basketball tournament championship with a 54-50 victory over Woodworth. The Royals won their 23rd game behind Doug Merkel's 22 points. Dan Wick hit 17 and Tyre Leapaldt 13 for Woodworth.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Minot Ryan won three straight state titles from 2013-2015.
