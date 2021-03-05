 Skip to main content
Morning Tipoff: March 6

Morning Tipoff: March 6

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 6

Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, state qualifiers: Century vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Mandan, 6:15 p.m.; championship: Bismarck vs. Minot, 8 p.m. Bismarck Event Center.

Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, state qualifiers: Bismarck vs. Legacy, 10 a.m.; Jamestown vs. Mandan, 11:45 p.m.; championship: Century vs. Watford City, 1:30 p.m.

Class B girls basketball: State tournament, Minot State Dome: seventh place (Noon); fifth place (2:30 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

College baseball: U-Mary at Southwest Baptist (Missouri), 1/4 p.m.

College football: NDSU at Missouri State, 2 p.m.

College hockey: U-Mary at Lindenwood (Missouri), 4:30 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Northern State, 2/4 p.m.

High school boys swimming: State meet, Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center (swimming) and Mandan High School (diving): 11 a.m. (session 1), 4 p.m. (session 2).

NAHL: Bismarck Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, March 7

College hockey: U-Mary vs. Davenport, 9:30 a.m. (at Maryland Heights, Missouri).

College golf: U-Mary at Winona State Invite, Las Vegas, Nevada.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS A BASKETBALL

9:45/4:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – West Region tournament

9:45 a.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – West Region tournament

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:45/8:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – State tournament

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – NDSU at Missouri State

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Las Vegas Motor Speedway

 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Georgetown at UConn

FOX — Rutgers at Minnesota

ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Georgia

ESPN — Indiana at Purdue

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Providence

3 p.m.

CBS — Southern Cal at UCLA

ESPN — Illinois at Ohio St.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville

4 p.m.

FOX — Butler at Creighton

5 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

6 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

NBC – NDSU at Missouri State

GOLF

11:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invite, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

FSN – Minnesota at Phoenix

 

SOCCER

11:30 p.m.

ABC — German Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Bayern Munich

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): St. Cloud State ended the University of Mary's 16-game winning streak in the semifinals of the Northern Sun tournament. The Marauders fell 65-59 to the Huskies in St. Paul, Minn. Eric Erdmann led U-Mary with 20 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tanner Wolff drained a baseline 3-pointer to give Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson a 71-68 victory over Pingree-Buchanan-Kensal in the finals of the Region 5 basketball tournament. Wolff and Kyle Bourgois scored 18 points apiece for the winning Wildcats. Adam Spitzer tallied 24 points for PBK.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Wing remained undefeated while claiming the District 20 basketball tournament championship with a 54-50 victory over Woodworth. The Royals won their 23rd game behind Doug Merkel's 22 points. Dan Wick hit 17 and Tyre Leapaldt 13 for Woodworth.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Minot Ryan won three straight state titles from 2013-2015.

