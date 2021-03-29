Morning Tipoff: March 30

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, March 30
College baseball: U-Mary at Winona State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: BSC at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Region 13 Tournament, quarterfinals: BSC at Williston State, 7 p.m.
High school indoor track: WDA Girls Meet, 2 p.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
Wednesday, March 31
College volleyball: Region 13 Tournament championship: West Region winner at East Region winner, 7 p.m.
College women's basketball: Region 13 Tournament, first round: United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau.
Thursday, April 1
High school indoor track: WDA Boys Meet, 2 p.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
Friday, April 2
College baseball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 11 a.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2/4 p.m.; Miles at BSC, 1/3 p.m.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Texas A&M
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
6:15 p.m.
TBS — Elite 8: USC vs. Gonzaga Indianapolis
8:45 p.m.
TBS — Elite 8: UCLA vs. Michigan, Indianapolis
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTE
6 p.m.
ESPN — Elite 8: Texas vs. South Carolina San Antonio
8:45 p.m.
ESPN — Elite 8: Louisville vs. Stanford, San Antonio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. Pro Day
NHL
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Carolina at Chicago
SOCCER
8 p.m.
FS1 — Olympic Qualifying, final: Honduras vs. Mexico, Zapopan, Mexico
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open, ATP/WTA: Round of 16 and quarterfinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kyle Weisbeck tore up the Mon-Dak men's basketball conference with his ability to put points on the board. The sophomore from Herreid, S.D., has received national recognition for his outstanding basketball season, earning second-team All-American honors. He was a third-team selection last season. He averaged 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 31 outings this season. He sank 126 3-pointers in 310 tries.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Bismarck Bobcats won their first-round AWHL playoff series in a completely unpredictable way. After playing, and winning, just one contest in their best-of-five playoff series with the Bobcats, Kimberley, British Columbia, folded its franchise due to financial difficulties. That puts Bismarck in the league semifinals after just one postseason game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Robert Feeney has been named head football coach at Dickinson Trinity High School, according to school board chairman Steve Kainz. Feeney, a native of Crosby and 1963 graduate of Dickinson State College, has been head football coach at Cando for the past eight seasons. During his tenure at Cando he logged a 48-17-1 record.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Kentucky was 38-0 when it lost to Wisconsin 71-64 in the 2015 Final Four.
