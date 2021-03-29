Morning Tipoff: March 30

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kyle Weisbeck tore up the Mon-Dak men's basketball conference with his ability to put points on the board. The sophomore from Herreid, S.D., has received national recognition for his outstanding basketball season, earning second-team All-American honors. He was a third-team selection last season. He averaged 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 31 outings this season. He sank 126 3-pointers in 310 tries.