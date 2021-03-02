Morning Tipoff: March 3

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Century senior Tom Branca scored a team-high 17 points and provided a defensive lift as the top-seeded Patriots downed Williston 51-47 in the semifinal round of the West Region boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center. Branca neutralized Williston scoring ace Jake Schmitz, allowing him only four points in the second half. In addition, Branca pulled down nine rebounds. Alex Arazi came off the bench to pump in 12 points for Century. Scott DeLorme paced Williston with 20 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Herb Hollyman has resigned as head football and wrestling coach at Dickinson Trinity High School. Hollyman, a former Wyoming grid star, came to Dickinson in 1968. His 1969 Trinity team won the Western Dakota Association football title. Neither Hollyman nor a school spokesman would comment on the reason for the resignation.

Watford City qualified for 16 Class B state tournaments. The Wolves are trying to advance to the Class A state tournament for the first time. The Wolves are the No. 2 seed in the West Region.

