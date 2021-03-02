Morning Tipoff: March 3

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 3
College basketball: NDSCS at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; BSC at Lake Region, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
College volleyball: Jamestown at U-Mary, 7 p.m., MAC.
Thursday, March 4
Class A boys basketball: West Region Tournament, semifinals.
Class A girls basketball: West Region Tournament, semifinals.
Class B girls basketball: State tournament, quarterfinals, Minot State Dome: Grafton vs. Glenburn, 12 p.m.; Kenmare vs. Wilton-Wing, 2:30 p.m.; Central Cass vs. Hettinger-Scranton, 6:30 p.m.; Carrington vs. Langdon Area, 9 p.m.
College football: South Dakota at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Merryville (Missouri), 1:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Villanova
8 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at USC
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Houston
7 p.m.
FSN – Charlotte at Minnesota
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Portland
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Washington at Boston
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Anaheim
9 p.m.
FSN-Plus – Minnesota at Calgary
SOCCER
12 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley
1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — German Cup: Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary bounced back from a 16-9 loss to split a doubleheader with Gannon University of Erie, Pa., in college baseball at Winter Haven, Fla. Pitcher Reid Jungling went the distance as the Marauders downed Gannon 8-5 in the second game. Steve Pletan went 4-for-4 and scored three runs in the second game. Jeff Skadeland knocked in three runs and Tyler Steffan plated two in the U-Mary win.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Century senior Tom Branca scored a team-high 17 points and provided a defensive lift as the top-seeded Patriots downed Williston 51-47 in the semifinal round of the West Region boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center. Branca neutralized Williston scoring ace Jake Schmitz, allowing him only four points in the second half. In addition, Branca pulled down nine rebounds. Alex Arazi came off the bench to pump in 12 points for Century. Scott DeLorme paced Williston with 20 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Herb Hollyman has resigned as head football and wrestling coach at Dickinson Trinity High School. Hollyman, a former Wyoming grid star, came to Dickinson in 1968. His 1969 Trinity team won the Western Dakota Association football title. Neither Hollyman nor a school spokesman would comment on the reason for the resignation.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Watford City qualified for 16 Class B state tournaments. The Wolves are trying to advance to the Class A state tournament for the first time. The Wolves are the No. 2 seed in the West Region.
