Morning Tipoff: March 28

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, March 28
College baseball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Mankato, 12/2:30 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at Black Hills Spring Opener, Spearfish, S.D.
College women’s tennis: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 1 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
SPRING TRAINING BASEBALL
12 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota vs. Boston
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
12 a.m.
ESPN — NIT championship: Frisco, Texas
1 p.m.
CBS — Sweet 16: Creighton vs. Gonzaga
4 p.m.
CBS — Sweet 16: Florida St. vs. Michigan
6 p.m.
TBS — Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Alabama
8:30 p.m.
TBS — Sweet 16: Oregon vs. USC
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Sweet 16: Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina
2 p.m.
ABC — Sweet 16: Missouri St. vs. Stanford
6 p.m.
ESPN — Sweet 16: Oregon vs. Louisville
8 p.m.
ESPN — Sweet 16: Texas vs. Maryland
NCAA HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Albany Regional finale: Boston College vs. St. Cloud State
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loveland Regional final: TBD
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Kentucky
GOLF
9 a.m./2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: WGC Match Play – Semifinals/Final, Austin Country Club, Austin
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Kia Classic, Final Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.
NHL
11 a.m.
NBC — New York Rangers at Washington
2 p.m.
NBCSN — Columbus at Detroit
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — New Jersey at Boston
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Nashville at Chicago
SOCCER
11 a.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. at Northern Ireland
5 p.m.
FS1 — Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. U.S., Semifinal
8 p.m.
FS1 — Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. Canada, Semifinal
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The officials were busy in the fourth quarter of a D-League clash between the Dakota Wizards and Utah at the Civic Center. During a span of 14 seconds on the game clock, the referees doled out three technical fouls, a personal foul and ejected two men. The upshot of all the drama was a four-point possession for Utah on the way to a 124-115 D-League win. Brandon Costner and Mike Anderson were the game's offensive heroes. Costner scores 33 points for Utah and Anderson tallied 26 for the Wizards.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Two area players were named to the first unit of the Class B all-state boys basketball team. Scott Wolff of Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson and Jesse Voth of Glen Ullin earned berths on the elite five. Rounding out the first team were Evan Lindahl, Cando; David Erbes, Richland, and Sean Keating, Fargo Oak Grove. Lindahl and Erbes were unanimous picks.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Wes Kessler isn't going to let a little thing like living in Ada, Minn., keep him from the North Dakota state amateur basketball tournament. Kessler has played in all but one of the state amateur festivals since 1956. While he's sitting this one out, he's very much in evidence close to the action at St. Mary's Central High School. Although being away from the activities on the floor isn't Kessler's cup of tea, he says mixing with the tournament crowd is satisfying. In fact, he says the socialization angle is North Dakota Amateur Basketball Incorporated's main justification for being.
