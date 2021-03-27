Morning Tipoff: March 28

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. at Northern Ireland

5 p.m.

FS1 — Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. U.S., Semifinal

8 p.m.

FS1 — Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. Canada, Semifinal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The officials were busy in the fourth quarter of a D-League clash between the Dakota Wizards and Utah at the Civic Center. During a span of 14 seconds on the game clock, the referees doled out three technical fouls, a personal foul and ejected two men. The upshot of all the drama was a four-point possession for Utah on the way to a 124-115 D-League win. Brandon Costner and Mike Anderson were the game's offensive heroes. Costner scores 33 points for Utah and Anderson tallied 26 for the Wizards.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Two area players were named to the first unit of the Class B all-state boys basketball team. Scott Wolff of Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson and Jesse Voth of Glen Ullin earned berths on the elite five. Rounding out the first team were Evan Lindahl, Cando; David Erbes, Richland, and Sean Keating, Fargo Oak Grove. Lindahl and Erbes were unanimous picks.