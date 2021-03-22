Morning Tipoff: March 23

NHL

6 p.m.

NBCSN — New Jersey at Philadelphia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Alix Pearson of Hettinger has signed to play volleyball at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton during the coming school year. Pearson, an all-region selection, holds the Hettinger school record for kills in a season with 375.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Former Bismarck High School goaltender Layne Sedevie, now with the Billings Bulls, was named goalie of the year and rookie of the year in the America West Hockey League. Sedevie, a two-time all-stater at BHS, leads the AWHL in shutouts (6), wins (30) and minutes played (2,895). He is third in both goals-against average (2.82) and save percentage (.909). Chad Johnson of Minot and John LaFontaine of Bozeman shared the coach of the year award. Pat Dwyer of Great Falls was named the league MVP.