Morning Tipoff: March 23

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, March 23
College volleyball: Dawson Community College at BSC, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
College baseball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
College volleyball: Northern State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., MAC; BSC at Miles Community College, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
College basketball: Lake Region at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
WOMEN’S NCAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida vs. NC State, Second Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa vs. Kentucky, Second Round
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan vs. Tennessee, Second Round
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia Tech vs. West Virginia, Second Round
6 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon St. vs. South Carolina, Second Round
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. Baylor, Second Round
8 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse vs. UConn, Second Round
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. vs. Stanford, Second Round
COLLEGE SOCCER
11 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans
9 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — New Jersey at Philadelphia
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Alix Pearson of Hettinger has signed to play volleyball at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton during the coming school year. Pearson, an all-region selection, holds the Hettinger school record for kills in a season with 375.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Former Bismarck High School goaltender Layne Sedevie, now with the Billings Bulls, was named goalie of the year and rookie of the year in the America West Hockey League. Sedevie, a two-time all-stater at BHS, leads the AWHL in shutouts (6), wins (30) and minutes played (2,895). He is third in both goals-against average (2.82) and save percentage (.909). Chad Johnson of Minot and John LaFontaine of Bozeman shared the coach of the year award. Pat Dwyer of Great Falls was named the league MVP.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck High School and Dickinson State college kicked off the 1971 track season with wins in the Bismarck Exchange Club indoor meet at the Civic Center. Bismarck, the defending state Class A outdoor track champion, took first place in 12 events. Dickinson State slipped by Jamestown College by six and one-half points to capture the college title. Keary Krause led the Bismarck effort with wins in the 60- and 300-meter dashes. He was the only double winner in the high school division. Louis Clark of Dickinson State dominated the college division with individual wins in the high hurdles, low hurdes, 60-yard dash and long jump.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ohio and Richmond each have four wins as a No. 13 seed or higher. Ohio got its fourth Saturday against Virginia.
