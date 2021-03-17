Morning Tipoff: March 18

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, March 18
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: No. 2 Grafton vs. Powers Lake, Noon; No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. Rugby, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Dickinson Trinity vs. No. 5 Kindred, 9 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Duluth, 2/4 p.m., at MSU Dome.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
Friday, March 19
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome, consolation (12/2:30 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/9 p.m.)
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D2), 7 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Aberdeen, South Dakota.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 5 p.m.
High school indoor track: All-City Meet, U-Mary Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
11:45 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – State tournament
6:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – State tournament
TV TODAY
CLASS B BASKETBALL
Noon/6:30 p.m.
ABC – State tournament
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's
5:20 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Wichita St.
7:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Appalachian St. vs. Norfolk St.
8:50 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Michigan State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal, Erie, Pa.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
COLLEGE WRESTLING
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Second Round, St. Louis
GOLF
9 a.m./1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
NBA
9:30 p.m.
FSN-Plus — Minnesota at Portland
NHL
8 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Colorado
SOCCER
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kenmare snapped Beach's 51-game winning streak and earned a berth in the semifinals of the state Class B girls basketball tournament. Second-ranked Kenmare took down top-ranked and defending champion Beach 48-36 at the Civic Center. Alexis Munson topped Kenmare with 17 points. Abby Weinreis scored 15 points for Beach.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Adam Dobmeier, who averaged 21.5 points per game for Fargo South, is this year's North Dakota Mr. Basketball. He emerged as the winner from a field of finalists that also included Tyler Dahlen of Fargo North, David Erbes of Richland, Evan Lindahl of Cando and Jake Schmitz of Williston.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): A tall Ellsworth, Iowa, junior college quint dumped Bismarck Junior College 101-67 in the quarterfinals of the national junior college basketball tournament at Hutchinson, Kan. Ellsworth, with a front line standing 6-8, 6-8 and 6-7, reeled off 13 straight points and coasted to a 53-39 halftime lead. Don Dihle, BJC's 6-6 center, scored a season-high 27 points. Charles Bush led the Ellsworth attack with 30 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Linton played in 18 state Class B boys basketball tournaments and two more as Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock.
