Morning Tipoff: March 18

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kenmare snapped Beach's 51-game winning streak and earned a berth in the semifinals of the state Class B girls basketball tournament. Second-ranked Kenmare took down top-ranked and defending champion Beach 48-36 at the Civic Center. Alexis Munson topped Kenmare with 17 points. Abby Weinreis scored 15 points for Beach.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Adam Dobmeier, who averaged 21.5 points per game for Fargo South, is this year's North Dakota Mr. Basketball. He emerged as the winner from a field of finalists that also included Tyler Dahlen of Fargo North, David Erbes of Richland, Evan Lindahl of Cando and Jake Schmitz of Williston.