Morning Tipoff: March 18

Morning Tipoff: March 18

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, March 18

Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: No. 2 Grafton vs. Powers Lake, Noon; No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. Rugby, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Dickinson Trinity vs. No. 5 Kindred, 9 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Duluth, 2/4 p.m., at MSU Dome.

College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.

Friday, March 19

Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome, consolation (12/2:30 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/9 p.m.)

College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D2), 7 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Aberdeen, South Dakota.

College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 5 p.m.

High school indoor track: All-City Meet, U-Mary Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.

Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

11:45 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – State tournament

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – State tournament

TV TODAY

CLASS B BASKETBALL

Noon/6:30 p.m.

ABC – State tournament

 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's

5:20 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Wichita St.

7:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Appalachian St. vs. Norfolk St.

8:50 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Michigan State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal, Erie, Pa.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

COLLEGE WRESTLING

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Second Round, St. Louis

 

GOLF

9 a.m./1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

 

NBA

9:30 p.m.

FSN-Plus — Minnesota at Portland

NHL

8 p.m.

FSN – Minnesota at Colorado

 

SOCCER

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kenmare snapped Beach's 51-game winning streak and earned a berth in the semifinals of the state Class B girls basketball tournament. Second-ranked Kenmare took down top-ranked and defending champion Beach 48-36 at the Civic Center. Alexis Munson topped Kenmare with 17 points. Abby Weinreis scored 15 points for Beach.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Adam Dobmeier, who averaged 21.5 points per game for Fargo South, is this year's North Dakota Mr. Basketball. He emerged as the winner from a field of finalists that also included Tyler Dahlen of Fargo North, David Erbes of Richland, Evan Lindahl of Cando and Jake Schmitz of Williston.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): A tall Ellsworth, Iowa, junior college quint dumped Bismarck Junior College 101-67 in the quarterfinals of the national junior college basketball tournament at Hutchinson, Kan. Ellsworth, with a front line standing 6-8, 6-8 and 6-7, reeled off 13 straight points and coasted to a 53-39 halftime lead. Don Dihle, BJC's 6-6 center, scored a season-high 27 points. Charles Bush led the Ellsworth attack with 30 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Linton played in 18 state Class B boys basketball tournaments and two more as Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock.

