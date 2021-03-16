Morning Tipoff: March 17

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, March 17
College basketball: BSC at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Duluth (2) at Minot State Dome, 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: No. 2 Grafton vs. Powers Lake, Noon; No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier vs. Rugby, 2:30 p.m.; No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.; No. 4 Dickinson Trinity vs. No. 5 Kindred, 9 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Duluth, 2/4 p.m., at MSU Dome.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BOWLING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: WSOB Championship, Tampa, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Toledo at Richmond, First Round
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: W. Kentucky at Saint Mary's (Cal), First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Kenya Open, First Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya
NBA
6:15 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
8:35 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas
NHL
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at NY Rangers
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Edmonton at Calgary
TENNIS
7 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Acapulco, Monterrey, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Five of the state Class B boys basketball tournament qualifiers were ranked in the final media poll. No. 1 Beach, No. 2 Kenmare, No. 3 Central Cass, No. 6 Carrington and No. 10 Watford City earned trips to Bismarck. Central Valley and Washburn received votes in the final poll and Linton-HMB went unranked. Five ranked teams, among them No. 3 Napoleon and No. 5 Dakota Prairie, were sidetracked along the way.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Football teammates will face off against one another for fifth place in the state Class B boys basketball tournament in Minot. Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson and Wing advanced to the consolation final with Friday victories. WTPR downed Williston Trinity Christian 76-69 and Wilton trimmed Fargo Oak Grove 55-51 in losers' bracket action. Darin Spitzer led Wilton with 20 points and Scott Wolff spurred WTPR with 26 tallies.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College recovered from a 10-point deficit to gain its first national junior college basketball tournament victory at Hutchinson, Kan. The Mystics overtook Hill, Texas, Junior College 88-76. BJC, now 22-10, pulled away in the final minute. Bismarck had lost four straight national tournament games entering this season. Mike Montgomery led BJC's first-round effort with 23 points. Steve Bratlien added 21, Rich Condo had 19 and Brent Wallender logged 14 points. Both teams sank 32 field goals, but BJC won it with 24 free throws in 29 attempts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors made at least one 3-pointer in 157 straight games from Nov. 13, 2014 to Nov. 3, 2016.
