Morning Tipoff: March 17

NBCSN — Edmonton at Calgary

TENNIS

7 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Acapulco, Monterrey, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Five of the state Class B boys basketball tournament qualifiers were ranked in the final media poll. No. 1 Beach, No. 2 Kenmare, No. 3 Central Cass, No. 6 Carrington and No. 10 Watford City earned trips to Bismarck. Central Valley and Washburn received votes in the final poll and Linton-HMB went unranked. Five ranked teams, among them No. 3 Napoleon and No. 5 Dakota Prairie, were sidetracked along the way.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Football teammates will face off against one another for fifth place in the state Class B boys basketball tournament in Minot. Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson and Wing advanced to the consolation final with Friday victories. WTPR downed Williston Trinity Christian 76-69 and Wilton trimmed Fargo Oak Grove 55-51 in losers' bracket action. Darin Spitzer led Wilton with 20 points and Scott Wolff spurred WTPR with 26 tallies.