Morning Tipoff: March 14

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century and Bismarck squared off for the fourth time this season, this time with the state Class A boys basketball championship on the line. Century prevailed 57-51 in a hard-nosed defensive game typical of such BHS-CHS matchups. An 8-3 spurt put Century ahead 38-33 with 11:44 to play, and the Patriots led the rest of the way. Justin Ledger led the Patriots with 22 points, Tom Fraase added 13, including three clutch 3-pointers down the stretch. DeWayne Liggins and Dexter Werner scored 14 apiece for Bismarck.