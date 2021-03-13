Morning Tipoff: March 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, March 14
Class A boys basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center, championship: 3:30 p.m.
Class A girls basketball: State tournament at Bismarck Event Center: Century vs. Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.
College basketball: Miles Community College at BSC, 2/4 p.m.; Dawson at United Tribes, 1/3 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Black Hills State, Spearfish, S.D.
Monday, March 15
College hockey: NCHC Tournament at Grand Forks, semifinals: UND vs. Denver, 8 p.m.
College volleyball: BSC at Williston State, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BASKETBALL
12:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM)/KLXX (1270 AM) – State championship games
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Phoenix Raceway
BOWLING
3 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Doubles Championship, Tampa, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Atlantic 10 championship: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU
ESPN — SEC Tournament: Championship
2:15 p.m.
ESPN — American Athletic Tournament: Championship
2:30 p.m.
CBS — Big Ten championship: Ohio State vs. Illinois
5 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 championships
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
11/3 p.m./7:30 p.m
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinals
GOLF
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Players Championship, Final Round
NBA
7 p.m.
FSN — Portland at Minnesota
8 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at New Orleans
NHL
1 p.m.
FSN — Arizona at Minnesota
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Los Angeles at Colorado
SOCCER
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United
VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century and Bismarck squared off for the fourth time this season, this time with the state Class A boys basketball championship on the line. Century prevailed 57-51 in a hard-nosed defensive game typical of such BHS-CHS matchups. An 8-3 spurt put Century ahead 38-33 with 11:44 to play, and the Patriots led the rest of the way. Justin Ledger led the Patriots with 22 points, Tom Fraase added 13, including three clutch 3-pointers down the stretch. DeWayne Liggins and Dexter Werner scored 14 apiece for Bismarck.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Rog Higgins said his longtime friend, Gus Becker, covered so many games in Bismarck-Mandan that he wouldn't want to guess how many. Becker, a member of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame, died last week. He was 69. Becker's radio career spanned five decades, from 1954 to 1993. He was selected for membership in the state American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Lila Horner, Mary College's one-girl gymnastics team, gave the school a 1-1 record in a triangular at Dickinson State. Horner, a sophomore from Linton, outpointed UND-Williston in the other dual. Mary's team was reduced to just one competitor due to injuries and absences.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Fargo Shanley and Mandan each have won nine state championships.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com