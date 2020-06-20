Morning Tipoff: June 21

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Enderlin rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to creep past Velva 7-5 in the championship game of the Class B Classic championship game at Municipal Ballpark. The American Legion baseball victory keeps Post 221 undefeated. Zach Lautt's two-run single completed Enderlin's comeback from a 6-1 deficit. The win was Enderlin's first against Velva in four games over the last two years.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Fargodome officials don't know how long it will take to drain six feet of rain water from the floor of the facility. Nor do they know the extent of the damage to the equipment owned by the Indoor Football League. IFL owner Keary Ecklund estimated the cost of the equipment at about $200,000. The league was looking for a venue for the next two Fargo Freeze home games with Madison and Bismarck. The Fargo area was swamped by heavy rains. Water came in through the Fargdome's loading dock area and began pooling in the arena.