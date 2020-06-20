Morning Tipoff: June 21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 20
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Senators, 12 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, Municipal Ballpark, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 21
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Monday, June 22
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Grand Forks Royals, 5 p.m.; Minot Metros at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City
3 p.m.
NBC — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City
ESPYS
8 p.m.
ESPN — The 2020 ESPYS
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
SOCCER
8 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Sheffield United at Newcastle United
10:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa
1 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton
TENNIS
7 a.m./1 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Enderlin rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to creep past Velva 7-5 in the championship game of the Class B Classic championship game at Municipal Ballpark. The American Legion baseball victory keeps Post 221 undefeated. Zach Lautt's two-run single completed Enderlin's comeback from a 6-1 deficit. The win was Enderlin's first against Velva in four games over the last two years.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Fargodome officials don't know how long it will take to drain six feet of rain water from the floor of the facility. Nor do they know the extent of the damage to the equipment owned by the Indoor Football League. IFL owner Keary Ecklund estimated the cost of the equipment at about $200,000. The league was looking for a venue for the next two Fargo Freeze home games with Madison and Bismarck. The Fargo area was swamped by heavy rains. Water came in through the Fargdome's loading dock area and began pooling in the arena.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mark McMorrow of Bismarck High School and Tom Steidler of St. Mary's have indicated their intent to wrestle at Bismarck State College. McMorrow competed in wrestling and football at BHS. Steidler wrestled and ran cross country at St. Mary's. He holds several Saints' wrestling records. BJC wrestling coach and athletic director Ed Kringstad has also gotten commitments from Bernard Koep and Clyde Sebastian, both of Henning, Minn.
SPORTS HISTORY
1960 — Armin Hary of West Germany becomes the first man to run 100 meters in 10.0 seconds at a meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
1964 — Jim Bunning of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches a perfect game against the New York Mets. The no-hitter gives Bunning one in each league and the Phillies’ Gus Triandos becomes the first catcher to handle no-hitters in both leagues.
1965 — Gary Player becomes the third man to win golf’s top four pro titles when he captures the U.S. Open. Player beats Kel Nagle by three strokes in a playoff round. Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan had won the U.S. and British Opens, the Masters and the PGA.
2003 — Lennox Lewis retains his heavyweight title when a cut stops Vitali Klitschko after six brawling rounds. All three ringside judges had Klitschko winning 58-56, but ring doctor Paul Wallace orders referee Lou Moret to stop the fight.
TRIVIA ANSWER
S. Kaye Bell trained Mr. Lucky Phoenix to win the Michigan Mile and One-Eighth Handicap at Detroit Racecourse June 21, 1975.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
