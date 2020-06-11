Morning Tipoff: June 12

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, June 12
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, Street Stock Tour, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament, Pool A: Fargo Post 400 vs. Bismarck B Capitals, 4 p.m., Haaland Field. Billings Expos vs. Bismarck Reps, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Pool B: Bismarck A Capitals vs. Bismarck 15s, 11 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck A Capitals, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck Senators, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck 15s vs. West Fargo Vets, 6:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Saturday, June 13
Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament: Pool A: Fargo Post 400 vs. Billings Expos, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Fargo Post 400 vs. Bismarck Reps, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Billings Expos vs. Bismarck B Capitals, 4 p.m., Haaland Field. Bismarck B Capitals vs. Bismarck Reps, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Pool B: Bismarck 15s vs. Bismarck Senators, 11 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck A Capitals, 6:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Sunday, June 14
Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament: Seventh place, 8 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Fifth place, 10:30 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Third place, 1 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Championship, 3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide
FISHING
7/11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
HORSE RACING
12/3:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — KT Wiz at Samsung Lions
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Kia Tigers at SK Wyverns
RUGBY
5 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.
FS2 — German Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Aberdeen, S.D., pitcher Christian Cox turned in a brilliant effort, enabling the visitors to split an American Legion baseball doubleheader with Mandan. Cox struck out 15, walked two and limited Mandan to five hits as Aberdeen won the second game 6-2. Mandan took the first game 7-5. Jay Flaa went the distance to pick up the pitching win for Mandan. He fanned 10 and walked three. At the plate, Flaa doubled and drove in two runs.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Sawyer-Surrey Blue Sox capped things off with a five-run seventh inning to win the championship in the Capital City Classic baseball tournament. The Blue Sox outscored Enderlin 16-9 in the title game. Eric Burns and Eric Myers delivered the key shots in Sawyer-Surrey's decisive rally. Burns crashed a 365-foot three-run home run to left field. Myers lined a two-run double down the right field line. The Blue Sox, now 7-1 on the year, won the Classic for the second year in a row.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Tim Docker of Bismarck and Terry Froehlich of Mandan pitched against the same team with the same result. Froehlich blanked Wahpeton 5-0 on three hits in the afternoon at Memorial Ballpark and Dockter shut Wahpeton down 2-0 on two hits in the evening at Municipal Ballpark. Dockter outdueled Wahpeton's Steve Diederich, who surrendered seven hits.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Nolan Ryan threw no-hitters for the California Angels (4), Houston Astros (1) and Texas Rangers (2). Ryan’s seven no-hitters are the most ever.
