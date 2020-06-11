Morning Tipoff: June 12

Morning Tipoff: June 12

MORNING LEADOFF

SCHEDULE

Friday, June 12

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, Street Stock Tour, 7 p.m.

Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament, Pool A: Fargo Post 400 vs. Bismarck B Capitals, 4 p.m., Haaland Field. Billings Expos vs. Bismarck Reps, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Pool B: Bismarck A Capitals vs. Bismarck 15s, 11 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck A Capitals, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck Senators, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Bismarck 15s vs. West Fargo Vets, 6:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Saturday, June 13

Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament: Pool A: Fargo Post 400 vs. Billings Expos, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Fargo Post 400 vs. Bismarck Reps, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Billings Expos vs. Bismarck B Capitals, 4 p.m., Haaland Field. Bismarck B Capitals vs. Bismarck Reps, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Pool B: Bismarck 15s vs. Bismarck Senators, 11 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. West Fargo Vets vs. Bismarck A Capitals, 6:30 p.m., Haaland Field.

Sunday, June 14

Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament: Seventh place, 8 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Fifth place, 10:30 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Third place, 1 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Championship, 3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide

FISHING

7/11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala.

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

HORSE RACING

12/3:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

4:25 a.m.

ESPN — KT Wiz at Samsung Lions

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Kia Tigers at SK Wyverns

RUGBY

5 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.

FS2 — German Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Aberdeen, S.D., pitcher Christian Cox turned in a brilliant effort, enabling the visitors to split an American Legion baseball doubleheader with Mandan. Cox struck out 15, walked two and limited Mandan to five hits as Aberdeen won the second game 6-2. Mandan took the first game 7-5. Jay Flaa went the distance to pick up the pitching win for Mandan. He fanned 10 and walked three. At the plate, Flaa doubled and drove in two runs.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Sawyer-Surrey Blue Sox capped things off with a five-run seventh inning to win the championship in the Capital City Classic baseball tournament. The Blue Sox outscored Enderlin 16-9 in the title game. Eric Burns and Eric Myers delivered the key shots in Sawyer-Surrey's decisive rally. Burns crashed a 365-foot three-run home run to left field. Myers lined a two-run double down the right field line. The Blue Sox, now 7-1 on the year, won the Classic for the second year in a row.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Tim Docker of Bismarck and Terry Froehlich of Mandan pitched against the same team with the same result. Froehlich blanked Wahpeton 5-0 on three hits in the afternoon at Memorial Ballpark and Dockter shut Wahpeton down 2-0 on two hits in the evening at Municipal Ballpark. Dockter outdueled Wahpeton's Steve Diederich, who surrendered seven hits.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Nolan Ryan threw no-hitters for the California Angels (4), Houston Astros (1) and Texas Rangers (2). Ryan’s seven no-hitters are the most ever.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly Leingang
Bismarck Obituaries

Kelly Leingang

Kelly J. Leingang, 28, Cannon Ball, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2020, at New Town. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13,…

Charlotte Pray
Bismarck Obituaries

Charlotte Pray

Charlotte Ann (Zins) Pray was the second born of seven children to Edward and Marilyn (Zenker) Zins on Aug. 25, 1970, in Bismarck. She graduat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News