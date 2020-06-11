Morning Tipoff: June 12

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Aberdeen, S.D., pitcher Christian Cox turned in a brilliant effort, enabling the visitors to split an American Legion baseball doubleheader with Mandan. Cox struck out 15, walked two and limited Mandan to five hits as Aberdeen won the second game 6-2. Mandan took the first game 7-5. Jay Flaa went the distance to pick up the pitching win for Mandan. He fanned 10 and walked three. At the plate, Flaa doubled and drove in two runs.