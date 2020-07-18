Morning Tipoff: July 19

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Hits were difficult to come by as Wing-Tuttle-Robinson dropped an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Washburn. WTR managed just seven hits in the two games. Washburn logged just six safeties, but won 6-1 and 5-3. Cody Wagner and Tyler Becker both went the seven-inning distance to earn the wins for Washburn. Courtney Witt had two of WTR's five hits in the second game.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Tom Assel leads the Mandan American Legion baseball team in almost every offensive category. Yet it was his younger brother, Chris, who launched Mandan to a 9-1 victory over Bismarck at Memorial Ballpark. Chris slapped a Tim Dockter pitch over the left field fence for a two-run homer that opened the floodgates to a blowout Western Division victory. Jim Gronowski also homered for Mandan, which banged out 10 hits off three Bismarck pitchers.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tim Duncan (Virgin Islands) in 2001-02 and 2002-03, and Steve Nash (Canada) in 2004-05 and 2005-06 each have won two NBA MVP awards. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) of the Milwaukee Bucks is favored to become the third.

