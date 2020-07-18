Morning Tipoff: July 19

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 19
Baseball: Bismarck Drillers at Bismarck Capital B, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, July 20
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix
11 a.m.
FOX — NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II
2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Texas Motor Speedway
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBC — AVP: Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.
GOLF
12/2:30 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLL: Denver vs. Philadelphia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs
SOCCER
8 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
12:30 p.m.
CBS — WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Brian Mullen of Seymour, Wis., wrapped up the championship of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour with a third-place finish in the feature race of the finale at Dacotah Speedway. Matt Brack of Mead, Colo., was second in the unofficial point standings with 194 points. Shawn Strand of Mandan ran third with 181. Mullen's unofficial winning total was 209 points, quite a comeback from an inauspicious start. He blew an engine in the first heat race of the first show on six-stop tour.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Hits were difficult to come by as Wing-Tuttle-Robinson dropped an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Washburn. WTR managed just seven hits in the two games. Washburn logged just six safeties, but won 6-1 and 5-3. Cody Wagner and Tyler Becker both went the seven-inning distance to earn the wins for Washburn. Courtney Witt had two of WTR's five hits in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Tom Assel leads the Mandan American Legion baseball team in almost every offensive category. Yet it was his younger brother, Chris, who launched Mandan to a 9-1 victory over Bismarck at Memorial Ballpark. Chris slapped a Tim Dockter pitch over the left field fence for a two-run homer that opened the floodgates to a blowout Western Division victory. Jim Gronowski also homered for Mandan, which banged out 10 hits off three Bismarck pitchers.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tim Duncan (Virgin Islands) in 2001-02 and 2002-03, and Steve Nash (Canada) in 2004-05 and 2005-06 each have won two NBA MVP awards. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) of the Milwaukee Bucks is favored to become the third.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!