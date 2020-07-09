Morning Tipoff: July 10

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, July 10
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Bismarck Reps vs. Fargo Jets (2:30 p.m.) and Fargo Post 400 (5 p.m.) at West Fargo Tournament. Mandan A’s
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 11
Baseball: Bismarck Reps vs. Breckenridge (Minn.), 12 p.m. at West Fargo Tournament; Capital City Tournament at Dwyer Field: Bismarck Senators vs. Stephen-Argyle (Minn.), 10 a.m.; Hettinger vs. Stephen-Argyle, 12:30; Bismarck B Capitals vs. Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals vs. Hettinger, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 12:35/7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Fremantle
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at West Coast
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Kentucky Speedway
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Workday Open, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
4 p.m.
NBCSN — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Doosan Bears at Lotte Giants
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Christchurch
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra
SOCCER
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Governors extended their winning streak to 11 games with a pair of road victories over the Fargo Metros. Bismarck pounded out 13 hits in an 11-4 win in the opener. Carson Wentz led the way with two singles, a double and four RBIs. Winning pitcher Tyler Richter scattered six hits as the Governors won the second game 4-1. Richter walked none and struck out two, surrendering just one run, which was unearned.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jeremiah Quam's squeeze bunt in the bottom of the sixth inning allowed Darren Weiler to score the game-winning run in Mandan's 5-4 victory over Rapid City Post 22 at the Pierre, S.D., invitational tournament. Winning pitcher Tyler Johnson went the distance for the winning Chiefs, now 25-14. Weiler and Ray Johnson cracked two hits apiece for Mandan.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck sprint car driver Hank Albers took the first checkered flag of the year at the State Fairgrounds in Minot and has consistently run well enough to win the mid-season points championship. Albers placed second in last weekend's sprint car feature to slip past Minot's Doug Groves for the mid-season trophy. Groves had to drop out with engine trouble. Albers finished despite brake trouble. He had no brakes the final 12 laps of the sprint feature.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Derek Jeter is the only New York Yankee to surpass 3,000 hits. Jeter totaled 3,465 hits. Lou Gehrig ranks second with 2,721 hits as a Yankee.
