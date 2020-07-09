Morning Tipoff: July 10

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jeremiah Quam's squeeze bunt in the bottom of the sixth inning allowed Darren Weiler to score the game-winning run in Mandan's 5-4 victory over Rapid City Post 22 at the Pierre, S.D., invitational tournament. Winning pitcher Tyler Johnson went the distance for the winning Chiefs, now 25-14. Weiler and Ray Johnson cracked two hits apiece for Mandan.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck sprint car driver Hank Albers took the first checkered flag of the year at the State Fairgrounds in Minot and has consistently run well enough to win the mid-season points championship. Albers placed second in last weekend's sprint car feature to slip past Minot's Doug Groves for the mid-season trophy. Groves had to drop out with engine trouble. Albers finished despite brake trouble. He had no brakes the final 12 laps of the sprint feature.