Morning Tipoff: Jan. 31

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Jan. 31
NAHL: Bismarck vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.), 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
College basketball: BSC at Williston State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Dakota College Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NAHL
5 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Fairbanks
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: Rolex 24, Daytona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Michigan State at Ohio State
ESPN — SMU at Houston
2:30 p.m.
FOX — St. John's at Marquette
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
FOX — Connecticut at DePaul
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa State
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Indiana
COLLEGE WRESTLING
11 a.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa
1 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Maryland
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Farmers Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines, San Diego
NBA
7 p.m.
FSN — Cleveland at Minnesota
NFL
2 p.m.
ABC — NFL Pro Bowl Celebration
NHL
7 p.m.
FSN – Colorado at Minnesota
RODEO
11 1.m.
CBS — PBR: Coors Invitational, Okeechobee, Fla. (taped)
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta
6 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Orlando, Fla.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Last year's Mr. Hockey, Jordan Nelson of Williston, slipped out of state to play junior hockey with the Alexandria, Minn., Blizzard. Then he came back to haunt the Bismarck Bobcats. Nelson scored twice, once shorthanded, as the Blizzard defeated the Bobcats 5-4 at the VFW Sports Center. Nelson has been on a tear of late, with five goals and two assists in his last four games. He's tallied 19 goals this season. Nikolaj Rosenthal and Matt Gates scored two goals each for Bismarck.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Alex Arazi, Century's 6-foot-10 junior post, took care of a lot of scoring (27 points) and rebounding (11) as the Patriots rolled past Mandan 68-48 in West Region basketball in Mandan. Arazi, taking the place of injured CHS post Jamie Roller, was making his first varsity start. A three-point play -- a rebound basket and free throw by Arazi -- gave Century its biggest lead of the night at 63-41 with 3:15 to play. Jared Keller scored 14 points for Mandan.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): A bizarre free throw lane violation spoiled UND-Williston's comeback and helped boost Bismarck Junior College to a 73-70 Mon-Dak Conference basketball victory. The Mystics held a 71-70 lead when Teton forward Jim Hughes went to the line for a one-and-one free throw attempt with 24 seconds remaining in the game. Prior to Hughes' first shot, two Teton teammates switched stations on the rebound lane. The resulting violation cost Hughes his free throw attempt and turned the ball over to BJC. The Mystics capitalized on the opportunity with a field goal for the final winning margin.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted Super Bowl I, Jan. 15, 1967. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10.
