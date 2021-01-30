Morning Tipoff: Jan. 31

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Last year's Mr. Hockey, Jordan Nelson of Williston, slipped out of state to play junior hockey with the Alexandria, Minn., Blizzard. Then he came back to haunt the Bismarck Bobcats. Nelson scored twice, once shorthanded, as the Blizzard defeated the Bobcats 5-4 at the VFW Sports Center. Nelson has been on a tear of late, with five goals and two assists in his last four games. He's tallied 19 goals this season. Nikolaj Rosenthal and Matt Gates scored two goals each for Bismarck.