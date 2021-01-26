Morning Tipoff: Jan. 27

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Jan. 27
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Jan. 28
College basketball: BSC at Dakota College Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., MAC.
High school boys basketball: New Salem-Almont at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Mandan vs. Watford City, 7 p.m. (At Dickinson).
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Ohio State
ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland
ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor
ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado
FS1 — St. John's at DePaul
10 p.m.
FS1 — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
GOLF —Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, Westlake Village, Calif.
10 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN —L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State
NHL
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at Nashville
SOCCER
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Central Prairie held Strasburg-Zeeland to 16 points in the second half en route to a 51-41 Class B boys basketball victory at Medina. Eric Knodel took game scoring honors with 27 points. Kyle Nieuwsma's eight points paced Strasburg-Zeeland.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan got off to a fast start, but like every other team this season, the Braves were unable to keep up with Williston’s volleyball team. After an early struggle, the undefeated Coyotes pulled away for a 15-13, 15-7, 15-8 road victory. With the win, the Coyotes clinched the West Region regular-season title. Williston, as usual, was led by senior setter Jamie Skadeland, who had 13 kills to go with her 47 assists and 21 digs. Kristin Peterson and Carrie Sandstrom pitched in with 14 kills each for Williston. Carly Emil had nine blocks for Mandan. Mandan, 21-6 overall, stands second in the West.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College track coach Ed Hasche was named to coach the Mystic football team in the fall. Hasche has served as head track, wrestling and cross country coach during his three years at BJC. He last coached football at Grafton High School. During his eight years there, Hasche's teams compiled a 41-20-3 record and won two North Star Conference championships. Hasche will take over an entirely new program. BJC is returning to football for the first time since 1962.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Brett Favre threw touchdown passes in 20 consecutive playoff games from 1995-2009.
