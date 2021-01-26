Morning Tipoff: Jan. 27

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan got off to a fast start, but like every other team this season, the Braves were unable to keep up with Williston’s volleyball team. After an early struggle, the undefeated Coyotes pulled away for a 15-13, 15-7, 15-8 road victory. With the win, the Coyotes clinched the West Region regular-season title. Williston, as usual, was led by senior setter Jamie Skadeland, who had 13 kills to go with her 47 assists and 21 digs. Kristin Peterson and Carrie Sandstrom pitched in with 14 kills each for Williston. Carly Emil had nine blocks for Mandan. Mandan, 21-6 overall, stands second in the West.