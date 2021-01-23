Morning Tipoff: Jan. 24

WOMEN’S SOCCER

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Tottenham at Everton

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

ESPN — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Chandler Schmidt sank three 3-point field goals and scored 18 points to lead Glen Ullin-Hebron to a 71-63 victory over visiting Flasher in Class B boys basketball. The Bearcats led 38-28 at halftime and opened a 54-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. Taylor Krenz paced Flasher with 15 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Shiloh Christian's one-senior basketball team surprised Wilton in its own gym, walking away with a 58-56 victory. David Brackett scored the final two points of the game to break a 56-all tie. Brackett struck from short range, converting on a nifty assist from Eric Backman, who drove to the basket with seconds to play. A 3-point attempt by Wilton's Dylan Spitzer fell short at the buzzer.