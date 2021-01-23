Morning Tipoff: Jan. 24

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Jan. 24
College hockey: Colorado College at UND, 6:07 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
College basketball: Miles CC at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
College basketball: Dawson CC at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Dickinson at Century, 7:15 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Colorado College at UND
NFL PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Green Bay
5:15 p.m.
KXMR – Buffalo at Kansas City
TV TODAY
BOWLING
11 a.m.
FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, West Region Finals
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at East Carolina
9 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Northwestern
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee
FS1 — Marquette at Butler
3 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
GOLF
12/1 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — LPGA: Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Desert Classic, Final Round, La Quinta, Calif.
NFL PLAYOFFS
2:05 p.m.
FOX — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay
5:40 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City
NHL
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Detroit at Chicago
7 p.m.
FSN — San Jose at Minnesota
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Tottenham at Everton
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
ESPN — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Chandler Schmidt sank three 3-point field goals and scored 18 points to lead Glen Ullin-Hebron to a 71-63 victory over visiting Flasher in Class B boys basketball. The Bearcats led 38-28 at halftime and opened a 54-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. Taylor Krenz paced Flasher with 15 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Shiloh Christian's one-senior basketball team surprised Wilton in its own gym, walking away with a 58-56 victory. David Brackett scored the final two points of the game to break a 56-all tie. Brackett struck from short range, converting on a nifty assist from Eric Backman, who drove to the basket with seconds to play. A 3-point attempt by Wilton's Dylan Spitzer fell short at the buzzer.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Robert Eaglestaff pumped in 32 points to lead Fort Yates to its 11th straight win. The Warriors bounced visiting Dickinson Trinity 89-58. Fort Yates raced to a 22-9 first-quarter lead and was never threated while making 61 percent from the field. Fred Lukens and Ron Gross followed Eaglestaff with 15 points apiece. Larry Roller, Pat Brennan and Mike Privratsky each scored 13 points for the visiting Titans. Trinity lost for the first time in six outings.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Bills played in Super Bowl XXVII (27) on Jan. 30, 1994, losing to the Dallas Cowboys, 30-13.
