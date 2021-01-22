Morning Tipoff: Jan. 23

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dickinson pulled out a 67-64 overtime boys basketball victory over Mandan. Nate Moody, a 6-foot-3 senior, made the key shot of the overtime, scoring from the perimeter with 2:41 to play, enabling Dickinson to break a 62-all tie. Moody scored 21 points to lead all scorers. Devin Coyle paced Mandan with 15 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): McClusky appeared to be on the way to a sweep, but had to go five games to earn a 3-2 volleyball victory at Wilton. Jaime Osterlund swatted a match-high 11 kills for McClusky and served four aces. Shanna Morlock was credited with eight kills, two blocks and 13 digs for Wilton.