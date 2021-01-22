Morning Tipoff: Jan. 23

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Jan. 23
College hockey: Colorado College at UND, 6:07 p.m.
College indoor track: Marauders Open, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 2 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 5 p.m.
College women’s swimming: Northern State at U-Mary, BSC pool.
College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: New Town at Shiloh, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Minot Invite, 11 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at West Fargo, 1 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Bismarck Blizzard, 2 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school wrestling: Century at Dickinson, 11 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Jan. 24
College hockey: Colorado College at UND, 6:07 p.m.
College wrestling: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 2 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) –Colorado College at UND
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Bemidji State at U-Mary
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
4/5:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Bismarck
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Houston at Temple
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Auburn at South Carolina
FOX — Connecticut at Creighton
1 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State
ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Providence at Villanova
2 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida State
3 p.m.
CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas State
FS1 — Utah Valley at St. John's
4 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Stanford
5 p.m.
ESPN — Louisiana State at Kentucky
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Penn State
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colorado at Washington State
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Brigham Young
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
GOLF
12:30 p.m./1:30 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — LPGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Florida
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Desert Classic, Third Round, La Quinta, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Pegasus World Cup Invitational: Hallandale Beach, Fla.
NBA
7 p.m.
FSN — New Orleans at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dickinson pulled out a 67-64 overtime boys basketball victory over Mandan. Nate Moody, a 6-foot-3 senior, made the key shot of the overtime, scoring from the perimeter with 2:41 to play, enabling Dickinson to break a 62-all tie. Moody scored 21 points to lead all scorers. Devin Coyle paced Mandan with 15 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): McClusky appeared to be on the way to a sweep, but had to go five games to earn a 3-2 volleyball victory at Wilton. Jaime Osterlund swatted a match-high 11 kills for McClusky and served four aces. Shanna Morlock was credited with eight kills, two blocks and 13 digs for Wilton.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College's topped Brainerd Junior College 97-68. Rich Condo and Mike Montgomery sparked the Mystics to the win. Condo tossed in 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Montgomery coupled 14 points with 19 assists. Arnold Freelander added 26 points and nine rebounds.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Henry Aaron was named to the All-Star game 21 times.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com