Morning Tipoff: Jan. 22

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, Jan. 22
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck vs. Legacy, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink; Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invite, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Jan. 23
College hockey: Colorado College at UND, 6:07 p.m.
College indoor track: Marauders Open, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 2 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 5 p.m.
College women’s swimming: Northern State at U-Mary, BSC pool.
College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: New Town at Shiloh, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Minot Invite, 11 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at West Fargo, 1 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Bismarck Blizzard, 2 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school wrestling: Century at Dickinson, 11 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Bemidji State at U-Mary
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Richardton-Taylor at Beulah
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Legacy
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan At Purdue
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) At Cleveland State
FS1 — Seton Hall At Butler
10 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State At Air Force
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA: Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Desert Classic, Second Round, La Quinta, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF —Champions Tour: Hawaii Championship, Second Round
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, Third Round
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN -- Boston at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
FSN-Plus – Atlanta at Minnesota
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m.
FSN – San Jose at Minnesota
WOMEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Solen defeated Shiloh Christian 61-58 in Bismarck. Kendrick Eagle and Christian Mutchler led the way for Solen with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Aaron Hultstrand led the way for Shiloh with 13 tallies.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sarah Welder scored Bismarck's first two goals as the Blizzard blanked visiting Sidney, Mont., 4-0. Jackie Keaveny and Maria Emery picked up the other two goals as the Blizzard improved to 14-3. Nikki Schwarz was credited with an eight-save shutout for Bismarck.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Hurdler Louis Clark and distance runner Mike Just of Dickinson Sate College will be making return trips to the NAIA national indoor track championships. Clark, a senior from Baltimore, placed fourth in 1968 and 1969. Last year he grabbed a second-place.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh has eight playoff road victories.
