 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Tipoff: Jan. 22

Morning Tipoff: Jan. 22

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Jan. 22

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.

High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck vs. Legacy, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink; Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Mandan Invite, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Jan. 23

College hockey: Colorado College at UND, 6:07 p.m.

College indoor track: Marauders Open, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 2 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 5 p.m.

College women’s swimming: Northern State at U-Mary, BSC pool.

College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.

High school boys basketball: New Town at Shiloh, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Minot Invite, 11 a.m.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at West Fargo, 1 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Bismarck Blizzard, 2 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school wrestling: Century at Dickinson, 11 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 3 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Bemidji State at U-Mary

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Richardton-Taylor at Beulah

 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Legacy

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan At Purdue

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) At Cleveland State

FS1 — Seton Hall At Butler

10 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego State At Air Force

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA: Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Desert Classic, Second Round, La Quinta, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF —Champions Tour: Hawaii Championship, Second Round

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, Third Round

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN -- Boston at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FSN-Plus – Atlanta at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.

FSN – San Jose at Minnesota

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Solen defeated Shiloh Christian 61-58 in Bismarck. Kendrick Eagle and Christian Mutchler led the way for Solen with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Aaron Hultstrand led the way for Shiloh with 13 tallies.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sarah Welder scored Bismarck's first two goals as the Blizzard blanked visiting Sidney, Mont., 4-0. Jackie Keaveny and Maria Emery picked up the other two goals as the Blizzard improved to 14-3. Nikki Schwarz was credited with an eight-save shutout for Bismarck.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Hurdler Louis Clark and distance runner Mike Just of Dickinson Sate College will be making return trips to the NAIA national indoor track championships. Clark, a senior from Baltimore, placed fourth in 1968 and 1969. Last year he grabbed a second-place.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh has eight playoff road victories.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News