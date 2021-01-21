Morning Tipoff: Jan. 22

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Solen defeated Shiloh Christian 61-58 in Bismarck. Kendrick Eagle and Christian Mutchler led the way for Solen with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Aaron Hultstrand led the way for Shiloh with 13 tallies.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Sarah Welder scored Bismarck's first two goals as the Blizzard blanked visiting Sidney, Mont., 4-0. Jackie Keaveny and Maria Emery picked up the other two goals as the Blizzard improved to 14-3. Nikki Schwarz was credited with an eight-save shutout for Bismarck.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Hurdler Louis Clark and distance runner Mike Just of Dickinson Sate College will be making return trips to the NAIA national indoor track championships. Clark, a senior from Baltimore, placed fourth in 1968 and 1969. Last year he grabbed a second-place.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh has eight playoff road victories.

