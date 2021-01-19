Morning Tipoff: Jan. 20

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Rachel Power, Taylor Gendreau and Dominique Giesen each scored 16 points for St. Mary's, but it wasn't enough as the Saints dropped a 72-64 West Region girls basketball game at Jamestown. Jamestown, which led 51-35 at halftime, boasted the game's leading scorer in Julie Fuchs, who struck for 22 points. Fuchs connected for six three-pointers as Jamestown swished 12 treys.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Century's Colin Deutscher came off the bench to score 16 points and lead Century to a 49-48 come-from-behind boys basketball victory over Bismarck at the Civic Center. Deutscher's two free throws in the final 17 seconds were the difference in the hotly-contested game. Adam Rood tallied 13 points for Bismarck. The fourth-ranked Demons dropped to 6-4 with the loss. Third-ranked Century advanced to 9-2.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College outlasted UND-Ellendale 89-75 in a Mon-Dak Conference basketball game marred by 52 turnovers. BJC opened a 40-20 lead before settling into a hog wrestle with the visitors. The Mystics led 47-34 at halftime. Ellendale post Randy Bobzien racked up 29 points, 15 rebounds and eight shot blocks. Rich Condo responded with 28 points for BJC, now 5-7 on the season.

