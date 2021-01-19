Morning Tipoff: Jan. 20

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Jan 20
College basketball: BSC at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
College hockey: Utah State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., Wachter Rink; Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Jamestown at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Watford City, 7 p.m. (At Belcourt).
Friday, Jan. 22
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck vs. Legacy, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink; Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invite, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
10 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno State at Boise State
GOLF
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club
NBA
6:15 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
FSN – Orlando at Minnesota
8:35 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Houston
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Edmonton at Toronto
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Noon
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
1:50 p.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Super Cup, Final: Juventus vs. Napoli, Reggio Emilia, Italy
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Rachel Power, Taylor Gendreau and Dominique Giesen each scored 16 points for St. Mary's, but it wasn't enough as the Saints dropped a 72-64 West Region girls basketball game at Jamestown. Jamestown, which led 51-35 at halftime, boasted the game's leading scorer in Julie Fuchs, who struck for 22 points. Fuchs connected for six three-pointers as Jamestown swished 12 treys.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Century's Colin Deutscher came off the bench to score 16 points and lead Century to a 49-48 come-from-behind boys basketball victory over Bismarck at the Civic Center. Deutscher's two free throws in the final 17 seconds were the difference in the hotly-contested game. Adam Rood tallied 13 points for Bismarck. The fourth-ranked Demons dropped to 6-4 with the loss. Third-ranked Century advanced to 9-2.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College outlasted UND-Ellendale 89-75 in a Mon-Dak Conference basketball game marred by 52 turnovers. BJC opened a 40-20 lead before settling into a hog wrestle with the visitors. The Mystics led 47-34 at halftime. Ellendale post Randy Bobzien racked up 29 points, 15 rebounds and eight shot blocks. Rich Condo responded with 28 points for BJC, now 5-7 on the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Gonzaga, ranked No. 1, has won 18 straight games dating back to last season. The 14-0 Zags host Pacific on Saturday.
