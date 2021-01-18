Morning Tipoff: Jan. 19

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Jan. 19
High school boys basketball: Century at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Minot at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan 20
College basketball: BSC at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
College hockey: Utah State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College wrestling: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., Wachter Rink; Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Jamestown at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Watford City, 7 p.m. (At Belcourt).
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Legacy at Bismarck
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Mandan
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Ohio State
6 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
ESPN2 — USC at Oregon State
ESPNU — Winthrop at Presbyterian
FS1 — Maryland at Michigan
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Alabama at Louisiana State
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Washington at Pittsburgh
SOCCER
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): In a game that was close wire-to-wire, Litchville-Marion-Montpelier eked out a 48-42 boys basketball victory over visiting Enderlin. Enderlin led 33-32 after three quarters, but couldn't hold on. Seven three-pointers kept Enderlin in the game. Garrett VanAspereno, with 14 points for LMM, was the game's leading scorer. Thomas Lindgren had a dozen points for Enderlin.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Lake Region State College came to the BSC Armory ready to play some offense. The Royals outscored Bismarck State College 102-95 in a Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball contest. Robert Lawrence and Cal Ihry fired in 22 points apiece for the Royals. Lawrence sank three of Lake Region's 11 3-pointers. Wylee Bearstail popped in three 3-pointers on the way to 31 points for BSC. Fouls dotted the game -- 22 for Lake Region and 27 for BSC. Five players fouled out, four from BSC.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): St. Mary's placed third behind Fargo South and West Fargo at the South Invitational gymnastics meet. Laurie Randich paced the Saint point-getters, placing in five events and taking first place in the intermediate all-around competition. LuWayne Kary captured a first place for the Saints in the intermediate bars. Bismarck High School placed fourth in the team standings.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last time Duke was not ranked in the AP Top 25 poll was Feb. 8, 2016.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com