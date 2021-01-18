Morning Tipoff: Jan. 19

10 YEARS AGO (2011): In a game that was close wire-to-wire, Litchville-Marion-Montpelier eked out a 48-42 boys basketball victory over visiting Enderlin. Enderlin led 33-32 after three quarters, but couldn't hold on. Seven three-pointers kept Enderlin in the game. Garrett VanAspereno, with 14 points for LMM, was the game's leading scorer. Thomas Lindgren had a dozen points for Enderlin.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Lake Region State College came to the BSC Armory ready to play some offense. The Royals outscored Bismarck State College 102-95 in a Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball contest. Robert Lawrence and Cal Ihry fired in 22 points apiece for the Royals. Lawrence sank three of Lake Region's 11 3-pointers. Wylee Bearstail popped in three 3-pointers on the way to 31 points for BSC. Fouls dotted the game -- 22 for Lake Region and 27 for BSC. Five players fouled out, four from BSC.