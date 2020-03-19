morning-tipoff Fri, 3-20-20

1976 — Boston's John Havlicek becomes the first NBA player to score more than 1,000 points per season for 14 consecutive years.

1988 — Mike Tyson knocks out Tony Tubbs in the second round to retain his world heavyweight title in Tokyo.

1994 — Jockey Penny Chavez returns to the winner's circle after a 19-year break from the saddle. The 42-year-old rider wins aboard Singer Slew, a 50-1 longshot, at Turfway Park, Florence, Ky.

2003 — Shaquille O'Neal becomes the 28th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against Sacramento.

2005 — Liz Johnson becomes the first woman to advance to the championship match of a Professional Bowlers Association tour event but loses by 27 pins to Tommy Jones in the final of the PBA Banquet Open.

2005 — LeBron James, 20, becomes the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game, when he scores 56 in the Cavaliers' 105-98 loss to the Raptors.

2006 — Japan beats Cuba 10-6 in the title game of the inaugural World Baseball Classic.

2009 — Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria becomes the first ski jumper to win 13 World Cup events and reach more than 2,000 points in a season.