morning-tipoff Fri, 3-20-20

SCHEDULE
Friday, March 20
No local events scheduled.
Saturday, March 21
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, March 22
No local events scheduled.
Monday, March 23
No local events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Adam Randall made his state Class B tournament debut a dandy. Randall, a Mr. Basketball finalist from Kidder County, scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Pirates past Shiloh Christian 66-53 in the quarterfinals. Kidder County sewed up the victory by outscoring Shiloh 14-5 in the fourth quarter. The Pirates take a 20-5 record into the semifinals. Zach Lardy scored 15 points for Shiloh, now 18-8.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The even-numbered years proved to be the keepers for Brock Lesnar. Lesnar, Minnesota's senior heavyweight, won the title at the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis with an overtime victory. Lesnar defeated Wes Hand of Iowa with an overtime escape. It was Lesnar's second national title. As a sophomore, the Webster, S.D., native took junior college heavyweight honors for Bismarck State College.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dick Ryan, appearing in his fifth state Class B basketball tournament, fired in 20 first-half points to pace New England St. Mary's to a 66-51 opening-round victory over Beulah in Minot. Ryan paced all scorers with 24 points. Les Schroeder was next in line with 18 and Gerard Baker added 15. Cary Elhardt scored 15 points to lead Beulah. St. Mary's will face a tall, talented Oakes team in the semifinals.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
No events scheduled.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The late Jack Pardee, a two-time All-American linebacker at Texas A&M and a two-time All-Pro with the L.A. Rams and Washington Redskins, managed to coach at five levels during his 19-year coaching career. His longest stay was five years, 1990-1994, with the Houston Oilers of the NFL. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
SPORTS HISTORY
March 20
1897 — Yale beats Penn 32-10 in New Haven, Conn., in the first men's intercollegiate basketball game.
1939 — In a game of unbeaten teams, Long Island U. defeats Loyola of Chicago 44-32 to win the National Invitation Tournament.
1940 — Springfield College makes only eight of 63 shots from the field against Indiana, setting the NCAA Division I men's tournament record for both fewest field goals made and lowest field-goal shooting percentage.
1954 — In the first televised NCAA championship game, La Salle defeats Bradley 92-76 and sets a record for most points in the title game.
1965 — Gail Goodrich's 42 points lead UCLA to a 91-80 victory over Michigan in the NCAA basketball championship.
1965 — St. John's sends Joe Lapchick out a winner, beating Villanova 55-51 to win its fifth National Invitation Tournament championship.
1965 — Bill Bradley scores 58 points to lead Princeton to a 118-82 rout of Wichita State in the NCAA third-place game. UCLA beats Michigan 91-80 to win its second national championship.
1968 — Dave Bing of the Detroit Pistons finishes the season averaging 27.1 points, becoming the first guard in 20 years to lead the NBA in scoring.
1969 — Less than two months after she becomes the first woman to ride in a pari-mutuel race in America, Diane Crump rides her first winner at Gulfstream Park.
1971 — Milwaukee's Lew Alcindor is voted the NBA's MVP for the first of a record-breaking six times. Alcindor averaged 31.7 points and 16 rebounds.
1976 — Boston's John Havlicek becomes the first NBA player to score more than 1,000 points per season for 14 consecutive years.
1988 — Mike Tyson knocks out Tony Tubbs in the second round to retain his world heavyweight title in Tokyo.
1994 — Jockey Penny Chavez returns to the winner's circle after a 19-year break from the saddle. The 42-year-old rider wins aboard Singer Slew, a 50-1 longshot, at Turfway Park, Florence, Ky.
2003 — Shaquille O'Neal becomes the 28th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against Sacramento.
2005 — Liz Johnson becomes the first woman to advance to the championship match of a Professional Bowlers Association tour event but loses by 27 pins to Tommy Jones in the final of the PBA Banquet Open.
2005 — LeBron James, 20, becomes the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game, when he scores 56 in the Cavaliers' 105-98 loss to the Raptors.
2006 — Japan beats Cuba 10-6 in the title game of the inaugural World Baseball Classic.
2009 — Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria becomes the first ski jumper to win 13 World Cup events and reach more than 2,000 points in a season.
2010 — Northern Iowa pulls off one of the biggest NCAA upsets in years by knocking No. 1 overall seed Kansas with a 69-67 win.
2010 — Wladimir Klitschko knocks out Eddie Chambers in the 12th and final round to retain his WBO and IBF heavyweight belts in Duesseldorf, Germany.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com