morning-tipoff Fri, 3-19-21

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Minnesota Twins beat up North Dakota native Rick Helling for a 9-1 spring training victory over Texas at Fort Myers, Fla. Helling, who lost his first decision of the spring, surrendered seven runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He was charged with two wild pitches. Twins pitcher Joe Mays earned his third spring training win.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Larry McDaniel has resigned as Minot Ryan wrestling coach. McDaniel, a former Minot State College athletic standout, coached the Ryan wrestlers for three seasons. They were fifth in the state his first two years and third this winter. He previously coached football at Kenmare for two seasons. Lions basketball coach Duane Morris resigned earlier.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In 1886 the National League's Chicago White Stockings went to Hot Springs, Ark., for spring training.

