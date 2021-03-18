morning-tipoff Fri, 3-19-21

MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, March 19
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome, consolation (12/2:30 p.m.); semifinals (6:30/9 p.m.)
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA D2), 7 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Aberdeen, South Dakota.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 5 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Class B boys basketball: State tournament at Minot State Dome: seventh place (noon); fifth place (2:30 p.m.); third place (6 p.m.); championship (8:30 p.m.).
College basketball: BSC at NDSCS, 2/4 p.m.; United Tribes at Lake Region, 1/3 p.m.
College football: UND at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: Jamestown (ACHA D2) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.
College swimming: NCAA Division II National Championships, Birmingham, Alabama.
High school indoor track: All-City Meet, U-Mary Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.
Rodeo: PRCA, 7:30 p.m., Bismarck Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
KFYR (550 AM) -- State Class B boys basketball tournament, 6:15 and 8:45 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Shiloh Christian at State Class B boys basketball tournament, 2:30 p.m.
NAHL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
MLB
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota vs. Atlanta, spring training, 5 p.m.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE WRESTLING
ESPN -- NCAA Championships, semifinals, 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Honda Classic, second round, 1 p.m.
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, Kenya Open, third round, 5:30 a.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Virginia Tech vs. Florida, 11 a.m.
TBS -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Drexel vs. Illinois, noon
TBS -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Utah State vs. Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m.
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.
TBS -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Georgia Tech vs. Chicago-Loyola, 2:50 p.m.
TNT -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Oregon State vs. Tennessee, 3:20 p.m.
TBS -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Liberty vs. Oklahoma State, 5:15 p.m.
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Wisconsin vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 -- NIT Tournament, first round, Buffalo vs. Colorado State, 6 p.m.
TNT -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Purdue vs. North Texas, 6:15 p.m.
ESPN2 -- NIT Tournament, first round, Louisiana Tech vs. Mississippi, 8 p.m.
TBS -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Rutgers vs. Clemson, 8:10 p.m.
CBS -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Syracuse vs. San Diego State, 8:40 p.m.
TNT -- NCAA Tournament, first round, Winthrop vs. Villanova, 8:50 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
NHL
NHLN -- N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
FS1 -- Olympic qualifying, Group B, Canada vs. El Salvador, 5 p.m.
FS1 -- Olympic qualifying, Group A, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Monterrey WTA quarterfinals, 2 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kendall Kautz, not a week removed from basketball, soared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump at the Western Dakota Association boys indoor track meet at the University of Mary. Kautz, a senior, was one of seven Demons to claim individual titles as the Demons piled up 270 points. Second place went to Century with 142.5 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Minnesota Twins beat up North Dakota native Rick Helling for a 9-1 spring training victory over Texas at Fort Myers, Fla. Helling, who lost his first decision of the spring, surrendered seven runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He was charged with two wild pitches. Twins pitcher Joe Mays earned his third spring training win.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Larry McDaniel has resigned as Minot Ryan wrestling coach. McDaniel, a former Minot State College athletic standout, coached the Ryan wrestlers for three seasons. They were fifth in the state his first two years and third this winter. He previously coached football at Kenmare for two seasons. Lions basketball coach Duane Morris resigned earlier.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 1886 the National League's Chicago White Stockings went to Hot Springs, Ark., for spring training.
