Morning Tipoff: Feb. 9

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, Feb. 9
College baseball: U-Mary at Missouri Southern, 12 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Mankato 9 a.m., and Winona State (11 a.m.) at Fargo.
Monday, Feb. 10
College basketball: Bismarck State College at Dakota College-Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 6:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 4:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif.
BOWLING
4 p.m.
FOX — PBA: Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Butler at Marquette
12 p.m.
CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
ESPN — Wichita State at Houston
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at Washington State
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
ESPNU — Temple at Florida State
12 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi State at Texas A&M
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse
ESPNU — Texas Tech at Texas
2 p.m.
FS2 — Villanova at Butler
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.
NHL
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Boston at Detroit
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Colorado at Minnesota
SOCCER
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Lece at Napoli
NBCSN — English Premier League: Bournemouth at Sheffield United
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — German Bundesliga: Koln at Borussia Monchengladbach
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester City
WOMEN’S SOCCER
5 p.m.
FS2 — Olympic Qualifying: Canada vs. United States, Final, Carson, Calif.
XFL
1 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at New York Guardians
4 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Dallas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Edgeley-Kulm ground out a 57-55 overtime boys basketball victory at Central Prairie. Alex Knudson of Edgeley-Kulm was the game's leading scorer with 15 points. Nic Moser tallied 13 points to pace the Central Prairie attack.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Minot's Kyle Burckhard scored with one-tenth of a second left in regulation to give visiting Minot a 1-1 tie with Century in boys hockey. Century took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Travis Erickson in the second period. Century had the only shot on net in the scoreless overtime. Minot goalie Dave Wilson stopped 28 shots. Scot Mickelson made 26 saves for Century.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Driscoll slipped past Tappen 77-71 in nonconference boys basketball action at Driscoll. Larry Yule of Tappen was the game's leading scorer with 30 points. Greg Cunningham spearheaded the Driscoll attack with 23 points.
Trivia Answer
The Golden State Warriors (2015-2016) and Philadelphia 76ers (1966-67) each won 46 of their first 50 games.
