Morning Tipoff: Feb. 9

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Minot's Kyle Burckhard scored with one-tenth of a second left in regulation to give visiting Minot a 1-1 tie with Century in boys hockey. Century took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Travis Erickson in the second period. Century had the only shot on net in the scoreless overtime. Minot goalie Dave Wilson stopped 28 shots. Scot Mickelson made 26 saves for Century.