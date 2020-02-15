Morning Tipoff: Feb. 17

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 17
High school girls basketball: District 9 Tournament at Elgin, N.D.: Region qualifiers: Solen vs. Grant County, 4 p.m.; New Salem-Almont vs. Standing Rock, 5:30 p.m.; Championship: Shiloh Christian vs. Flasher, 7 p.m.
College basketball: United Tribes at North Dakota State College of Science, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Legacy, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Feb. 20
College basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament, VFW Sports Center: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 8 Bottineau-Rugby/No.9 Hazen-Beulah winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1:15 p.m.; No. 2 Century vs. No. 7 Williston, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 7:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Bismarck Aquatic & Fitness Center, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: State Tournament, Fargodome. Class A dual tournament, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Bismarck vs. No. 4 East West Fargo, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 East Devils Lake vs. No. 3 West Century, 1:30 p.m.; No. 1 East Valley City vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East Fargo Davies, 1:30 p.m.; Consolation/semifinals 12:30 p.m.; fifth place/third place/championship, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – District 9 Tournament Championship
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at St. John's
6 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa State at Kansas
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan State
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon State at UCLA
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Hettinger withstood a stern challenge from Heart River to post a 59-57 overtime boys basketball victory at home. Hettinger outscored the visitors 7-5 in the extra period. Ben Laufer of Hettinger was the game's leading scorer with 22 points. Dalton O'Brien led a balanced Heart River attack with 14 counters.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Stanton rallied from a nine-point deficit after three quarters, but fell just short in a 56-53 boys basketball setback at the hands of visiting Carson. Todd Bachmeier of Carson was the game's leading scorer with 14 points. Dusty Alderin and Eric Brost tossed in 13 points apiece for Stanton.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Driscoll was happy to play at home, clobbering Hurdsfield 118-70 with an outstanding offensive effort. Paul Pfenning and Terry Nelson set a frantic pace for the winning Dragons with 37 and 27 points, respectively. Driscoll shot 49 percent from the floor and piled up a huge 72-28 rebounding advantage.
Trivia Answer
Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs (1999, 2003, ’05, ’07, 2013, ’14) and John Salley (1989, 1990, ’96, 2000) with the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers won NBA titles in three different decades.
