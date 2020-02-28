Morning Tipoff Feb. 29, 2020

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 29

College men’s basketball: Region XIII tournament at Miles, Mont.: Championship, 6 p.m.

College hockey: Jamestown ACHA Division II at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion; Western Michigan at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Indoor Multi-Championships, Mankato, Minn.

College softball: U-Mary vs. The College of Saint Rose and Felician University at Clermont, Fla.

College women’s basketball: NJCAA XIII tournament at BSC: Miles/Williston State winner vs. No. 2 North Dakota State College of Science, 1 p.m.; Lake Region/Dawson winner vs. BSC, 3 p.m.

College women’s tennis: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Super Regional 5, Sioux Falls.

High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Standing Rock/Solen winner, 6 p.m.; No. 2 Flasher vs. New Salem-Almont/Grant County winner, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo.

High school boys swimming: West Region Meet at Jamestown.

High school gymnastics: State Meet at Dickinson, 2 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

College men’s basketball: NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship: Dakota County Technical College at United Tribes, 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NJCAA Division I Region XIII championship, at BSC, 1 p.m.; NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship: United Tribes at Gogebic Community College, Ironwood, Mich., 1 p.m.; NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, quarterfinals: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Mankato, 2:30 p.m.

College women’s tennis: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 1 p.m.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Before the Western Dakota Association swim meet was half over, Joe Burns had done a full day's work. Burns, a Minot senior, won two events and swam on two triumphant relays to lead the Magicians to the meet title. Minot piled up 577 points to handily win the meet. Host Mandan was second with 419.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Blizzard's dream of a state girls hockey championship died in the semifinals. The Fargo Patriots defeated Bismarck 5-2 to reach the title game in the Amateur Hockey Association's 19-and-under girls tournament. In the first period the two teams played to a 2-2 standoff. Fargo did all the scoring the rest of the way. Amanda Dietrich had a hat trick for the Patriots and Jenna Olmstead scored twice. The setback came a week after the Blizzard trounced the Patriots 8-1.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Heavyweight Mike Koffler of New England St. Mary's won the final match of the night and gave his team its second straight Class B state wrestling title. The big 250-pound senior stopped Joe Ibach of Linton, 7-2 in the heavyweight finals, winning with a five-point move in the final 40 seconds. His victory enabled the Saints to edge runner-up Rolla 36-34 for the state title.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM/105.6 FM) – District 10 tournament

6 and 7:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – District 9 tournament

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Western Michigan at North Dakota

NAHL

7:05 p.m.

KLXX (1270) – Bismarck at Austin

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 9, Atlanta

BOWLING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Indianapolis Open

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Bryant at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State

BTN — Penn State at Iowa

CBSSN — Army at Colgate

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Louisiana State

FOX — Providence at Villanova

Noon

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Kansas at Kansas State

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola-Chicago at Bradley

ESPN — Baylor at Texas Christian

ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee

ESPNU — Connecticut at East Carolina

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Seton Hall at Marquette

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri

2:45 p.m.

CBS — Auburn at Kentucky

3 p.m.

CBSSN — George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia

ESPNU — Iowa State at Oklahoma

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Brigham Young at Pepperdine

ESPN — Duke at Virginia

ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Drake

ESPNU — Central Florida at Tulsa

PAC-12N — Utah at California

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Butler

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Memphis at Tulane

ESPN — Michigan State at Maryland

ESPN2 — San Diego State at Nevada

ESPNU — Arizona State at Southern California

7:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico

ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

ESPN2 — St. Mary's at Gonzaga

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Purdue

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Honda Classic

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Honda Classic

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Champions Cologuard Classic

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Noon

MLBN —Washington vs. St. Louis

NBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Boston

NFL

3 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis

NHL

Noon

NHLN — Boston at NY Islanders

6 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Toronto

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Doha-WTA - Finals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Acapulco-WTA Final & Santiago-ATP Semifinals

XFL

1 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles at New York

4 p.m.

FOX — Seattle at St. Louis

TRIVIA ANSWER

Grand Forks Central won the first North Dakota state hockey title, beating Fargo North 7-0 in the 1967 championship game. GFC won the first seven state titles, and nine of the first 10.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

