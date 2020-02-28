Morning Tipoff Feb. 29, 2020

SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb. 29
College men’s basketball: Region XIII tournament at Miles, Mont.: Championship, 6 p.m.
College hockey: Jamestown ACHA Division II at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion; Western Michigan at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Indoor Multi-Championships, Mankato, Minn.
College softball: U-Mary vs. The College of Saint Rose and Felician University at Clermont, Fla.
College women’s basketball: NJCAA XIII tournament at BSC: Miles/Williston State winner vs. No. 2 North Dakota State College of Science, 1 p.m.; Lake Region/Dawson winner vs. BSC, 3 p.m.
College women’s tennis: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Super Regional 5, Sioux Falls.
High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Standing Rock/Solen winner, 6 p.m.; No. 2 Flasher vs. New Salem-Almont/Grant County winner, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo.
High school boys swimming: West Region Meet at Jamestown.
High school gymnastics: State Meet at Dickinson, 2 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
College men’s basketball: NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship: Dakota County Technical College at United Tribes, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: NJCAA Division I Region XIII championship, at BSC, 1 p.m.; NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship: United Tribes at Gogebic Community College, Ironwood, Mich., 1 p.m.; NSIC tournament at Sioux Falls, quarterfinals: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Mankato, 2:30 p.m.
College women’s tennis: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 1 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Before the Western Dakota Association swim meet was half over, Joe Burns had done a full day's work. Burns, a Minot senior, won two events and swam on two triumphant relays to lead the Magicians to the meet title. Minot piled up 577 points to handily win the meet. Host Mandan was second with 419.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Blizzard's dream of a state girls hockey championship died in the semifinals. The Fargo Patriots defeated Bismarck 5-2 to reach the title game in the Amateur Hockey Association's 19-and-under girls tournament. In the first period the two teams played to a 2-2 standoff. Fargo did all the scoring the rest of the way. Amanda Dietrich had a hat trick for the Patriots and Jenna Olmstead scored twice. The setback came a week after the Blizzard trounced the Patriots 8-1.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Heavyweight Mike Koffler of New England St. Mary's won the final match of the night and gave his team its second straight Class B state wrestling title. The big 250-pound senior stopped Joe Ibach of Linton, 7-2 in the heavyweight finals, winning with a five-point move in the final 40 seconds. His victory enabled the Saints to edge runner-up Rolla 36-34 for the state title.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM/105.6 FM) – District 10 tournament
6 and 7:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – District 9 tournament
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Western Michigan at North Dakota
NAHL
7:05 p.m.
KLXX (1270) – Bismarck at Austin
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 9, Atlanta
BOWLING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Indianapolis Open
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Bryant at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State
BTN — Penn State at Iowa
CBSSN — Army at Colgate
ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Louisiana State
FOX — Providence at Villanova
Noon
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
12:30 p.m.
CBS — Kansas at Kansas State
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola-Chicago at Bradley
ESPN — Baylor at Texas Christian
ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee
ESPNU — Connecticut at East Carolina
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Seton Hall at Marquette
2:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Missouri
2:45 p.m.
CBS — Auburn at Kentucky
3 p.m.
CBSSN — George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth
ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at West Virginia
ESPNU — Iowa State at Oklahoma
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Brigham Young at Pepperdine
ESPN — Duke at Virginia
ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Drake
ESPNU — Central Florida at Tulsa
PAC-12N — Utah at California
SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Butler
7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Memphis at Tulane
ESPN — Michigan State at Maryland
ESPN2 — San Diego State at Nevada
ESPNU — Arizona State at Southern California
7:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico
ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
ESPN2 — St. Mary's at Gonzaga
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
3 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Purdue
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Honda Classic
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Honda Classic
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Cologuard Classic
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Noon
MLBN —Washington vs. St. Louis
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Boston
NFL
3 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis
NHL
Noon
NHLN — Boston at NY Islanders
6 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Toronto
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Doha-WTA - Finals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Acapulco-WTA Final & Santiago-ATP Semifinals
XFL
1 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles at New York
4 p.m.
FOX — Seattle at St. Louis
TRIVIA ANSWER
Grand Forks Central won the first North Dakota state hockey title, beating Fargo North 7-0 in the 1967 championship game. GFC won the first seven state titles, and nine of the first 10.
