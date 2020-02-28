Morning Tipoff Feb. 29, 2020

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Before the Western Dakota Association swim meet was half over, Joe Burns had done a full day's work. Burns, a Minot senior, won two events and swam on two triumphant relays to lead the Magicians to the meet title. Minot piled up 577 points to handily win the meet. Host Mandan was second with 419.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Blizzard's dream of a state girls hockey championship died in the semifinals. The Fargo Patriots defeated Bismarck 5-2 to reach the title game in the Amateur Hockey Association's 19-and-under girls tournament. In the first period the two teams played to a 2-2 standoff. Fargo did all the scoring the rest of the way. Amanda Dietrich had a hat trick for the Patriots and Jenna Olmstead scored twice. The setback came a week after the Blizzard trounced the Patriots 8-1.