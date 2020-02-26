Morning Tipoff: Feb. 27

Morning Tipoff: Feb. 27

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 27

High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo, Boys: Fargo Davies vs. Century, noon; Minot vs. Fargo South-Shanley, 2:30 p.m.; Jamestown vs. G.F. Red River, 5:30 p.m.; Grand Forks Central vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. Girls: Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo, 11 a.m.; Grand Forks vs. Devils Lake, 1:30 p.m.; Mandan vs. Bismarck, 5 p.m.; Minot vs. Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, third place: Center-Stanton vs. Underwood 6 p.m., championship: Shiloh Christian vs. Flasher, 20 minutes after third-place game.

Friday, Feb. 28

College hockey: Western Michigan at UND, 7:37 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Indoor Multi-Championships, Mankato, Minn.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Cedarville University (11:15 a.m.) and University of the Sciences (1:30 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.

College men’s basketball: Region XIII tournament at Miles, Mont.: Semifinals, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NJCAA Region XIII Tournament at BSC: No.3 Miles CC vs. No. 6 Williston State, 5:30 p.m.; No. 4 Lake Region State vs. Dawson CC, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: No. 4 Standing Rock vs. No. 5 Solen, 6 p.m.; No. 3 New Salem-Almont vs. No. 6 Grant County, 7:30 p.m.; West Region play-in games: Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.

High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo.

High school gymnastics: State Meet at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Region 5 championship

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

7 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

ESPN — Temple at Wichita State

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio State at Nebraska

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at USC

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon State at Oregon

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

GOLF

9 a.m./1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

NBA

7 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Indiana

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State

NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

3/6 p.m.

NFL NETWORK — Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, Indianapolis

NHL

6:30 p.m.

FSN – Minnesota at Detroit

NBCSN — Dallas at Boston

SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club Leon at Los Angeles FC, Round of 16

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Bismarck State College's Kelsey Sigl has been named the most valuable women's basketball player in the Mon-Dak Conference. Sigl, a 5-foot-10 freshman, was also named to the first all-conference team. BSC sophomore Adrienne Davis earned second-team honors.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Glen Ullin lives to fight another day. The Rattlers edged Killdeer 99-97 in a wild two-overtime loser-out game in the District 14 boys basketball tournament at Dickinson. The contest was knotted 74-74 at the end of regulation play and 84-84 after one overtime. Jesse Voth was the game's big scorer with 50 points, 24 of them via 3-pointers. Preston Danks tossed in 30 for Killdeer.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Don Eisenbarth of Bismarck Junior College suffered his first loss of the season in the third round of the national junior college wrestling tournament at Worthington, Minn. Fourth-seeded Fred Gomez of Arizona West stopped Eisenbarth's streak of 25 straight victories convincingly, 13-2.

Trivia Answer

The last time the Blizzard did not play in the girls state championship game was 2012. That year, Fargo South defeated Grand Forks, 7-2.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News