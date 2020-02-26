Morning Tipoff: Feb. 27

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 27
High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo, Boys: Fargo Davies vs. Century, noon; Minot vs. Fargo South-Shanley, 2:30 p.m.; Jamestown vs. G.F. Red River, 5:30 p.m.; Grand Forks Central vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. Girls: Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo, 11 a.m.; Grand Forks vs. Devils Lake, 1:30 p.m.; Mandan vs. Bismarck, 5 p.m.; Minot vs. Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, third place: Center-Stanton vs. Underwood 6 p.m., championship: Shiloh Christian vs. Flasher, 20 minutes after third-place game.
Friday, Feb. 28
College hockey: Western Michigan at UND, 7:37 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Indoor Multi-Championships, Mankato, Minn.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Cedarville University (11:15 a.m.) and University of the Sciences (1:30 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
College men’s basketball: Region XIII tournament at Miles, Mont.: Semifinals, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: NJCAA Region XIII Tournament at BSC: No.3 Miles CC vs. No. 6 Williston State, 5:30 p.m.; No. 4 Lake Region State vs. Dawson CC, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: No. 4 Standing Rock vs. No. 5 Solen, 6 p.m.; No. 3 New Salem-Almont vs. No. 6 Grant County, 7:30 p.m.; West Region play-in games: Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.
High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo.
High school gymnastics: State Meet at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Region 5 championship
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
7 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
ESPN — Temple at Wichita State
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio State at Nebraska
9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at USC
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon State at Oregon
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
GOLF
9 a.m./1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, First Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
NBA
7 p.m.
TNT — Portland at Indiana
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State
NFL SCOUTING COMBINE
3/6 p.m.
NFL NETWORK — Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, Indianapolis
NHL
6:30 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Detroit
NBCSN — Dallas at Boston
SOCCER
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club Leon at Los Angeles FC, Round of 16
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Bismarck State College's Kelsey Sigl has been named the most valuable women's basketball player in the Mon-Dak Conference. Sigl, a 5-foot-10 freshman, was also named to the first all-conference team. BSC sophomore Adrienne Davis earned second-team honors.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Glen Ullin lives to fight another day. The Rattlers edged Killdeer 99-97 in a wild two-overtime loser-out game in the District 14 boys basketball tournament at Dickinson. The contest was knotted 74-74 at the end of regulation play and 84-84 after one overtime. Jesse Voth was the game's big scorer with 50 points, 24 of them via 3-pointers. Preston Danks tossed in 30 for Killdeer.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Don Eisenbarth of Bismarck Junior College suffered his first loss of the season in the third round of the national junior college wrestling tournament at Worthington, Minn. Fourth-seeded Fred Gomez of Arizona West stopped Eisenbarth's streak of 25 straight victories convincingly, 13-2.
Trivia Answer
The last time the Blizzard did not play in the girls state championship game was 2012. That year, Fargo South defeated Grand Forks, 7-2.
