Morning Tipoff: Feb. 27

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Bismarck State College's Kelsey Sigl has been named the most valuable women's basketball player in the Mon-Dak Conference. Sigl, a 5-foot-10 freshman, was also named to the first all-conference team. BSC sophomore Adrienne Davis earned second-team honors.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Glen Ullin lives to fight another day. The Rattlers edged Killdeer 99-97 in a wild two-overtime loser-out game in the District 14 boys basketball tournament at Dickinson. The contest was knotted 74-74 at the end of regulation play and 84-84 after one overtime. Jesse Voth was the game's big scorer with 50 points, 24 of them via 3-pointers. Preston Danks tossed in 30 for Killdeer.