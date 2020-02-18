Morning Tipoff: Feb. 19

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Feb. 19
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Feb. 20
College basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament, VFW Sports Center: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 8 Bottineau-Rugby/No.9 Hazen-Beulah winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1:15 p.m.; No. 2 Century vs. No. 7 Williston, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 7:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Bismarck Aquatic & Fitness Center, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: State Tournament, Fargodome. Class A dual tournament, quarterfinals: (1:30 p.m. start all duals). No. 1 West Bismarck vs. No. 4 East West Fargo No. 2 East Devils Lake vs. No. 3 West Century; No. 1 East Valley City vs. No. 4 West Jamestown; No. 2 West Minot vs. No. 3 East Fargo Davies. Class B dual tournament (11 a.m. start all matches): No. 2 South Border vs. Pembina County North; No. 3 Velva vs. Hettinger-Scranton; No. 1 Lisbon vs. Minot Ryan; No. 4 Carrington vs. No. 5 New Salem-Almont.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville
ESPN2 — Auburn at Georgia
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Minnesota
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina State
ESPN2 — Kansas State at Texas Tech
NHL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — New York Rangers at Chicago
9:30 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Vancouver
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: West Ham at Manchester City
2 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Tottenham, Round of 16
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): The second-ranked Mandan Braves jumped out to an early lead and went on to upset top-ranked Bismarck 54-48 in a packed Mandan High School gym. Mandan's senior post, Bryan Kielpinski, was the game's leading scorer with 19 points. Jalen Finley tallied 13 for Bismarck.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Hazen is in the state Class B volleyball finals ... again. The Bison made their third trip to the state championship game by defeating Langdon 3-0 in the semifinals in Fargo. The score was decisive -- 15-3, 15-13, 15-1. Sara White got the Bison going in the right direction with 11 kills. Hazen will meet Hillsboro in the finals.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Bismarck Junior College wrestlers won six individual championships and scored an easy victory in the Mon-Dak Conference tournament at Miles City. BJC tallied 107 points for a 40-point cushion on the rest of the field. Mystic sophomores Don Eisenbarth and Ray Seidel repeated as Mon-Dak champions. Other BJC winners were Larry Boehm, Dennis Jarrett, Earl Wrangham and Bob Youness.
Trivia Answer
UConn’s streak of 253 straight weeks in the AP college women’s basketball poll began on Feb. 5. 2007. The Huskies are ranked sixth this week.
