Morning Tipoff: Feb. 19

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): The second-ranked Mandan Braves jumped out to an early lead and went on to upset top-ranked Bismarck 54-48 in a packed Mandan High School gym. Mandan's senior post, Bryan Kielpinski, was the game's leading scorer with 19 points. Jalen Finley tallied 13 for Bismarck.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Hazen is in the state Class B volleyball finals ... again. The Bison made their third trip to the state championship game by defeating Langdon 3-0 in the semifinals in Fargo. The score was decisive -- 15-3, 15-13, 15-1. Sara White got the Bison going in the right direction with 11 kills. Hazen will meet Hillsboro in the finals.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Bismarck Junior College wrestlers won six individual championships and scored an easy victory in the Mon-Dak Conference tournament at Miles City. BJC tallied 107 points for a 40-point cushion on the rest of the field. Mystic sophomores Don Eisenbarth and Ray Seidel repeated as Mon-Dak champions. Other BJC winners were Larry Boehm, Dennis Jarrett, Earl Wrangham and Bob Youness.