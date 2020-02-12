Morning Tipoff: Feb. 13

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 13
College basketball: North Dakota State College of Science at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center, 10:30 a.m. (trials), 3:30 p.m. (finals).
College wrestling: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Hazen at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century at Minot, 5 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
College basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships at Bismarck Aquatic and Fitness Center, 10:30 a.m. (trials), 5:30 p.m. (finals).
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (Division 1), 7 p.m.; Denver at UND, 7:37 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Bottineau-Rugby at Rugby, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.; District 9 Tournament at Grant County High School (Elgin).
High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Mary’s
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Duel 1 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Wichita State at Central Florida
7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
8 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Oregon
ESPN2 — Washington at USC
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at California
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona State at Stanford
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington vs. Alabama, Clearwater, Fla.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, First Round, Los Angeles
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Australian Open, Second Round, Seaton, Australia
NBA
7 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Clippers at Boston
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Florida
7 p.m.
FSN – New York Rangers at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Washington at Colorado
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Nate Fries scored 19 points and Chad Mosbrucker added 10 to give Mott-Regent a 52-43 basketball win over visiting New England. The losing Tigers struggled offensively, connecting on just 17 field goals. Nick Wolf scored 15 points for New England and Shawn Kuntz tallied 13.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Josh Pfau of Century won the individual medley and backstroke at the Grand Forks Invitational boys swimming and diving meet. Dan Little of Mandan finished first in the 50-yard freestyle. Minot swimmers won five events, and the Magicians easily won the meet with 345 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): A strong second half gave Dickinson State a 90-78 upset basketball victory over visiting Minot State. The Savages outscored Minot 52-41 after halftime. Terry Severson sparked Dickinson with 28 points. Henry Torgans took scoring honors for the Beavers with 28 points.
Trivia Answer
Quarterback Eli Manning, who retired last month after a 16-year career with the New York Giants, made $252.3 million, most in NFL history. Eli’s brother Peyton ranks second with $248.7 million.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com