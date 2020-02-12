Morning Tipoff: Feb. 13

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Nate Fries scored 19 points and Chad Mosbrucker added 10 to give Mott-Regent a 52-43 basketball win over visiting New England. The losing Tigers struggled offensively, connecting on just 17 field goals. Nick Wolf scored 15 points for New England and Shawn Kuntz tallied 13.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Josh Pfau of Century won the individual medley and backstroke at the Grand Forks Invitational boys swimming and diving meet. Dan Little of Mandan finished first in the 50-yard freestyle. Minot swimmers won five events, and the Magicians easily won the meet with 345 points.