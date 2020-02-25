Morning Tipoff: Feb. 26

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Feb. 26
College men’s basketball: NSIC tournament, first round: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.; Region XIII tournament: Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Region XIII tournament: Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.; NSIC tournament, first round: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., MAC.
Thursday, Feb. 27
High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo, Boys: Fargo Davies vs. Century, noon; Minot vs. Fargo South-Shanley, 2:30 p.m.; Jamestown vs. G.F. Red River, 5:30 p.m.; Grand Forks Central vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. Girls: Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo, 11 a.m.; Grand Forks vs. Devils Lake, 1:30 p.m.; Mandan vs. Bismarck, 5 p.m.; Minot vs. Fargo North-South, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, third place, 6 p.m., championship, 20 minutes after third-place game.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Upper Iowa
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – SW Minn. St. at U-Mary
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. John's at Villanova
6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn State
ESPN2 — Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Central Florida at Connecticut
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette
8 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Florida
ESPNU — Missouri at Vanderbilt
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at Vanderbilt
NBA
6:30 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Miami
7 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Houston
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Utah
NHL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Buffalo at Colorado
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Los Angeles
SOCCER
2 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Round of 16
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Bismarck played solid basketball on both ends of the floor en route to a 60-50 boys basketball victory over Century at the Civic Center. Jalen Finley scored 16 points to lead the third-ranked Demons. Fourth-ranked Century got 14 points from Garret Jacobs. The game was the regular-season finale for both teams.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Shane Yates of the University of Mary cleared 7 feet, 1 inch to win the high jump at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Lincoln, Neb. In so doing, the Minot native became U-Mary's first national men's champion.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Five boys who won 1969 championships will return to the state Class B wrestling tournament in Minot. Mark Kakela of Langdon, Dave Schmidt of New England St. Mary's, Jesse Hanson of Enderlin, Gary Mattern of Kenmare and Ellis Neal of Ellendale will be seeking repeat titles. St. Mary's is the defending team champion.
Trivia Answer
Wilt Chamberlain averaged 37.6 points per game as a rookie for the Philadelphia Warriors during the 1959-60 season.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com