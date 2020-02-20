Morning Tipoff: Feb. 21

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck outlasted West Fargo 191 to 188.5 in a race for the Class A individual tournament wrestling title at the Fargodome. The Demons opened a 179 to 166.5 lead when Talyn Johnson (seventh place), Kip Jangula (fifth) and Reese Paulson (seventh) reeled off placement round pins at 189, 171 and 215 pounds, respectively. BHS never trailed again.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary placed second to Montana State-Northern in the NAIA Great Plains Region wrestling tournament at Huron, S.D. U-Mary scoed 98 points to MSU-Northern's 111.5. Four Marauders won their weight class titles. Justin Currie and Jason LaBrie shared the 157-pound championship. Pat Runes won at 125 and Jeremy Engelhardt won at 184.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The David versus Goliath biblical story has nothing on the story out of Cathay. Tiny Cathay (population 110) shocked the state when it beat New Rockford, the state's number one ranked Class B basketball team, 54-51. It was only New Rockford's second loss of the season and boosted Cathay to a 16-2 record. Cathay was ranked in the first Class B cage poll of the year. "But since then we've been ignored," said Jerry Sondag, in his eighth year as the Trojans coach.