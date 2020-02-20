Morning Tipoff: Feb. 21

--------------------------------------
How many seasons did Bill Russell and Bob Cousy play together on the Boston Celtics? How many NBA titles did they partner in winning?
-------------------------------------
MORNING TIPOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 21
College basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College hockey: U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.; UND at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Mandan; Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament, VFW Sports Center: Loser out, 11 a.m./1:30 p.m.; Semifinals, 5/7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: West Region Meet at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: State Tournament, Fargodome, 11 a.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
College basketball: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College hockey: UND at St. Cloud State, 6:07 p.m.; Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at UND Indoor Tune-Up.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Minnesota-Crookston at Minot, 12 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Winona State, 12:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 6 p.m.
High school boys hockey: West Region Tournament, VFW Sports Center: State qualifiers, 11 a.m./1:30 p.m., Championship, 4 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.
High school wrestling: State Tournament, Fargodome, 10 a.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:05 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck outlasted West Fargo 191 to 188.5 in a race for the Class A individual tournament wrestling title at the Fargodome. The Demons opened a 179 to 166.5 lead when Talyn Johnson (seventh place), Kip Jangula (fifth) and Reese Paulson (seventh) reeled off placement round pins at 189, 171 and 215 pounds, respectively. BHS never trailed again.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary placed second to Montana State-Northern in the NAIA Great Plains Region wrestling tournament at Huron, S.D. U-Mary scoed 98 points to MSU-Northern's 111.5. Four Marauders won their weight class titles. Justin Currie and Jason LaBrie shared the 157-pound championship. Pat Runes won at 125 and Jeremy Engelhardt won at 184.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The David versus Goliath biblical story has nothing on the story out of Cathay. Tiny Cathay (population 110) shocked the state when it beat New Rockford, the state's number one ranked Class B basketball team, 54-51. It was only New Rockford's second loss of the season and boosted Cathay to a 16-2 record. Cathay was ranked in the first Class B cage poll of the year. "But since then we've been ignored," said Jerry Sondag, in his eighth year as the Trojans coach.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
KFYR (550 AM) -- Century at Mandan, 7:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- U-Mary at Northern State (women's and men's games) 5:15 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
KBMR (1130 AM) -- UND at St. Cloud, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
KLXX (1270 AM) -- West Region hockey tournament semifinals, 5 p.m.
NAHL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, joined in progress.
TV TODAY
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, second round, 1 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
MidCo -- UND at St. Cloud State
NBA
ESPN -- Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
FSN -- Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
ESPN -- New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
FSN -- Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bill Russell and Bob Cousy played together on six championship Boston teams. They were both members of the title-winning 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962 and 1963 NBA title-winners.
