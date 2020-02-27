Morning Tipoff: Feb. 28

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 28

College hockey: Western Michigan at UND, 7:37 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Indoor Multi-Championships, Mankato, Minn.

College softball: U-Mary vs. Cedarville University (11:15 a.m.) and University of the Sciences (1:30 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.

College men’s basketball: Region XIII tournament at Miles, Mont.: Semifinals, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NJCAA Region XIII Tournament at BSC: No.3 Miles CC vs. No. 6 Williston State, 5:30 p.m.; No. 4 Lake Region State vs. Dawson CC, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: No. 4 Standing Rock vs. No. 5 Solen, 6 p.m.; No. 3 New Salem-Almont vs. No. 6 Grant County, 7:30 p.m.; West Region play-in games: Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo.

High school gymnastics: State Meet at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

College men’s basketball: Region XIII tournament at Miles, Mont.: Championship, 6 p.m.

College hockey: Jamestown ACHA Division II at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion; Western Michigan at UND, 7:07 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Indoor Multi-Championships, Mankato, Minn.

College softball: U-Mary vs. The College of Saint Rose and Felician University at Clermont, Fla.

College women’s basketball: NJCAA XIII tournament at BSC: Miles/Williston State winner vs. No. 2 North Dakota State College of Science, 1 p.m.; Lake Region/Dawson winner vs. BSC, 3 p.m.

College women’s tennis: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Super Regional 5, Sioux Falls.

High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Standing Rock/Solen winner, 6 p.m.; No. 2 Flasher vs. New Salem-Almont/Grant County winner, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo: Boys (fifth place), 12 p.m.; Girls (fifth), 20 minutes after boys; Girl (third place), 11 a.m.; boys (third place), 20 minutes after girls; Girls championship (4:30 p.m.); boys championship, 30 minutes after girls game.

 

High school boys swimming: West Region Meet at Jamestown.

High school gymnastics: State Meet at Dickinson, 2 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – District 10 Tournament

6 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – District 9 Tournament

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – W. Michigan at UND

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) Bismarck at Austin

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Davidson at Dayton

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas State at Texas-Arlington

FS1 — Washington State at Washington

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

MidCo – W.Michigan at UND

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

12/5:30 p.m.

ABC -- N.D. High School Semifinals

NBA

6 p.m.

FSN-Plus – Minnesota at Orlando

7 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Los Angeles Clippers

NFL COMBINE

3/6 p.m.

NFLN — Offensive Linemen, running backs, special 7eams, Indianapolis

NHL

6 p.m.

FSN — Minnesota at Columbus

SOCCER

2 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Grand Forks Central depth was too much for Bismarck as the Demons fell 3-0 in the championship game at the state boys hockey tournament in Grand Forks. Central's victory ended a 12-game BHS winning streak. Central took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Jared Sorlien and Paul LaDue. Jordy Aamot finished the scoring in the third period. Central outshot the Demons 35-16.

20 YEARS AGO (1999): Turtle Mountain defeated Dickinson 65-61 behind Kiel LaFountain's 19 points to earn a berth in the West Region basketball tournament. The visiting Braves, down 38-20 at the break, scored 45 points after halftime to claim a comeback win. Brian Mueller scored 16 points for Dickinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Fort Yates, sparked by a 29-point second quarter, downed visiting Bottineau 80-64 to close regular season play. Robert Eaglestaff scored 30 points for Fort Yates, now 19-2. Virgil Tiokasin added 15 points for the winning Warriors. Ron Benson tossed in 20 points for Bottineau.

Trivia Answer

The last time a Grand Forks school was not in the state championship boys hockey game was 2012 when Fargo North beat Grafton-Park River 3-2 in double overtime.

