Morning Tipoff: Feb. 28

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 28
College hockey: Western Michigan at UND, 7:37 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Indoor Multi-Championships, Mankato, Minn.
College softball: U-Mary vs. Cedarville University (11:15 a.m.) and University of the Sciences (1:30 p.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
College men’s basketball: Region XIII tournament at Miles, Mont.: Semifinals, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: NJCAA Region XIII Tournament at BSC: No.3 Miles CC vs. No. 6 Williston State, 5:30 p.m.; No. 4 Lake Region State vs. Dawson CC, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: No. 4 Standing Rock vs. No. 5 Solen, 6 p.m.; No. 3 New Salem-Almont vs. No. 6 Grant County, 7:30 p.m.; West Region play-in games: Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo.
High school gymnastics: State Meet at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
College men’s basketball: Region XIII tournament at Miles, Mont.: Championship, 6 p.m.
College hockey: Jamestown ACHA Division II at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion; Western Michigan at UND, 7:07 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at NSIC Indoor Multi-Championships, Mankato, Minn.
College softball: U-Mary vs. The College of Saint Rose and Felician University at Clermont, Fla.
College women’s basketball: NJCAA XIII tournament at BSC: Miles/Williston State winner vs. No. 2 North Dakota State College of Science, 1 p.m.; Lake Region/Dawson winner vs. BSC, 3 p.m.
College women’s tennis: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Super Regional 5, Sioux Falls.
High school boys basketball: District 9 Tournament at Mandan High School: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Standing Rock/Solen winner, 6 p.m.; No. 2 Flasher vs. New Salem-Almont/Grant County winner, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys/girls hockey: State Tournament, Scheels Arena, Fargo: Boys (fifth place), 12 p.m.; Girls (fifth), 20 minutes after boys; Girl (third place), 11 a.m.; boys (third place), 20 minutes after girls; Girls championship (4:30 p.m.); boys championship, 30 minutes after girls game.
High school boys swimming: West Region Meet at Jamestown.
High school gymnastics: State Meet at Dickinson, 2 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – District 10 Tournament
6 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – District 9 Tournament
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – W. Michigan at UND
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) Bismarck at Austin
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Davidson at Dayton
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas State at Texas-Arlington
FS1 — Washington State at Washington
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio State
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan State at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
MidCo – W.Michigan at UND
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
12/5:30 p.m.
ABC -- N.D. High School Semifinals
NBA
6 p.m.
FSN-Plus – Minnesota at Orlando
7 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Los Angeles Clippers
NFL COMBINE
3/6 p.m.
NFLN — Offensive Linemen, running backs, special 7eams, Indianapolis
NHL
6 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Columbus
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Grand Forks Central depth was too much for Bismarck as the Demons fell 3-0 in the championship game at the state boys hockey tournament in Grand Forks. Central's victory ended a 12-game BHS winning streak. Central took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Jared Sorlien and Paul LaDue. Jordy Aamot finished the scoring in the third period. Central outshot the Demons 35-16.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Turtle Mountain defeated Dickinson 65-61 behind Kiel LaFountain's 19 points to earn a berth in the West Region basketball tournament. The visiting Braves, down 38-20 at the break, scored 45 points after halftime to claim a comeback win. Brian Mueller scored 16 points for Dickinson.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Fort Yates, sparked by a 29-point second quarter, downed visiting Bottineau 80-64 to close regular season play. Robert Eaglestaff scored 30 points for Fort Yates, now 19-2. Virgil Tiokasin added 15 points for the winning Warriors. Ron Benson tossed in 20 points for Bottineau.
Trivia Answer
The last time a Grand Forks school was not in the state championship boys hockey game was 2012 when Fargo North beat Grafton-Park River 3-2 in double overtime.