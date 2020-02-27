Morning Tipoff: Feb. 28

10 YEARS AGO (2009): Grand Forks Central depth was too much for Bismarck as the Demons fell 3-0 in the championship game at the state boys hockey tournament in Grand Forks. Central's victory ended a 12-game BHS winning streak. Central took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Jared Sorlien and Paul LaDue. Jordy Aamot finished the scoring in the third period. Central outshot the Demons 35-16.