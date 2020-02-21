Morning Tipoff: Feb. 22

50 YEARS AGO (1969): Third-ranked Minot sank nine free throws in overtime to defeat Bismarck 80-74 in WDA basketball. The visitors thus avenged an earlier 63-61 loss to the Demons in Minot. Mike Aide took game scoring honors, pumping in 29 points for Bismarck. Minot's backcourt duo of Mark Odland and Gary Hitt came through with 27 and 17 points, respectively.