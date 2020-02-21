Morning Tipoff: Feb. 22

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, Feb. 23
College basketball: Dawson Community College at Bismarck State College, 2/4 p.m.; Miles Community College at United Tribes, 2/4 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 a.m. and MSU-Billings at Minot, 11 a.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Winona State, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, quarterfinals: Flasher vs. Garrison, 3 p.m.; Center-Stanton vs. Grant County, 20 minutes after game 1; Underwood vs. Standing Rock, 20 minutes after game 2; Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, 20 minutes after game 3.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
High school boys basketball: Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Mandan High School, semifinals: 6/7:30 p.m. Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Legacy, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The U.S. Open, Lincoln, Neb.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Penn State at Indiana
12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin
ESPN — Wichita State at Cincinnati
1 p.m.
CBS — St. John's at Seton Hall
2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
3 p.m.
CBS — Maryland at Ohio State
FS1 — Butler at Creighton
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma State at Iowa
GOLF
12/1:30 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, Naucalpan, Mexico
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
NBA
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Los Angeles Lakers
5 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at Denver
NHL
11 a.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Washington
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Vegas at Anaheim
SOCCER
8 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Watford at Manchester United
CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Wolverhampton
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal
XFL
2 p.m.
ESPN — New York at St. Louis
5 p.m.
FS1 — D.C. at Los Angeles
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2009): Although outscored in the fourth quarter, Shiloh Christian held off visiting Washburn 63-56 in boys basketball. Kier VanderWal of Washburn led all scorers with 21 points. Austin Friesen was Shiloh's pacesetter with 20.
20 YEARS AGO (1999): Beulah came back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to capture a 61-57 overtime road win at Dickinson. Dickinson led 31-24 at halftime and 45-36 after three periods. Josh Olson was Beulah's offensive leader with 22 points. Jeremy Popiel and Brian Mueller set the pace for Dickinson with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
50 YEARS AGO (1969): Third-ranked Minot sank nine free throws in overtime to defeat Bismarck 80-74 in WDA basketball. The visitors thus avenged an earlier 63-61 loss to the Demons in Minot. Mike Aide took game scoring honors, pumping in 29 points for Bismarck. Minot's backcourt duo of Mark Odland and Gary Hitt came through with 27 and 17 points, respectively.
Trivia Answer
Kevin Garnett, Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson are the only players in NBA history to be named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
